Football rumours: Dele Alli working to find new club after contract expiry

By Press Association
Former England international Dele Alli has recently left Everton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
What the papers say

Free agent Dele Alli has been spotted training hard as he is on the hunt for a new club in the wake of his contract expiry at Everton, according to the Daily Express.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports that Manchester United may consider a significant offer from other clubs for captain Bruno Fernandes, but it is understood the midfielder is expected to remain at Old Trafford.

Portugal v Slovenia – UEFA Euro 2024 – Round of 16 – Frankfurt Arena
Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes is understood to be remaining at Manchester United (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Also in the Mirror, William Saliba may look to leave Arsenal in the current transfer window, with Real Madrid reportedly interested in the 23-year-old defender.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Victor Osimhen: Despite interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal, the Napoli striker is expected to be involved in pre-season next week, reports Football Italia.

Leicester City v Napoli – UEFA Europa League – Group C – King Power Stadium
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs (Mike Egerton/PA)

Riccardo Calafiori: Bologna have rejected a 47 million euro (£39.8 million) offer from Arsenal – with the Italian club wanting a minimum of 50 million euros (£42.3 million) for the 22-year-old – as Chelsea also show interest in the defender, writes Corriere dello Sport.

Jean-Clair Todibo: West Ham are weighing up another offer for the Nice defender after the club’s £24.5m bid for the 24-year-old was rejected, the Daily Mail reports.