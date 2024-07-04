Football rumours: Dele Alli working to find new club after contract expiry

What the papers say

Free agent Dele Alli has been spotted training hard as he is on the hunt for a new club in the wake of his contract expiry at Everton, according to the Daily Express.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports that Manchester United may consider a significant offer from other clubs for captain Bruno Fernandes, but it is understood the midfielder is expected to remain at Old Trafford.

Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes is understood to be remaining at Manchester United (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Also in the Mirror, William Saliba may look to leave Arsenal in the current transfer window, with Real Madrid reportedly interested in the 23-year-old defender.

Social media round-up

🚨🔴 Ethan Mbappé, undergoing medical tests and then signing long term deal as new Lille player. Ethan Mbappé was never part of talks with Real Madrid as full focus was on solution in Ligue1. Free transfer set to be completed. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/1GODjbSsqc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2024

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EXCL: Jaden Philogene’s move to Barcelona looks now complicated and unlikely as he’s giving priority to Premier League move. Understand three clubs have sent him proposals: Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, Everton. Decision expected soon. pic.twitter.com/FnhcGDRn9D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2024

Players to watch

Victor Osimhen: Despite interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal, the Napoli striker is expected to be involved in pre-season next week, reports Football Italia.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs (Mike Egerton/PA)

Riccardo Calafiori: Bologna have rejected a 47 million euro (£39.8 million) offer from Arsenal – with the Italian club wanting a minimum of 50 million euros (£42.3 million) for the 22-year-old – as Chelsea also show interest in the defender, writes Corriere dello Sport.

Jean-Clair Todibo: West Ham are weighing up another offer for the Nice defender after the club’s £24.5m bid for the 24-year-old was rejected, the Daily Mail reports.