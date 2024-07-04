Paul Mitchell takes over from Dan Ashworth as Newcastle’s sporting director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Paul Mitchell takes over from Dan Ashworth as Newcastle’s sporting director

By Press Association
Former Tottenham head of recruitment Paul Mitchell has been named as Newcastle’s new sporting director (Nick Potts/PA)
Former Tottenham head of recruitment Paul Mitchell has been named as Newcastle’s new sporting director (Nick Potts/PA)

Newcastle have announced the appointment of Paul Mitchell as Dan Ashworth’s successor as sporting director.

Mitchell arrives after previous roles in scouting and club development at Southampton, Tottenham, RB Leipzig and Monaco.

He takes over from Ashworth, whose departure to Manchester United was finally confirmed earlier this week after months of negotiations.

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to Newcastle United. He brings a successful track record and wealth of experience to the club.

“His extensive and diverse experience in football leadership, cultural change and recruitment mean he is the ideal person to lead our sporting directorate.

“We look forward to working with Paul and supporting him in our pursuit of long-term, sustainable success.”

Mitchell, 42, played professionally with clubs including Wigan and MK Dons before his career was cut short by injury and he moved into off-field roles.

He became chief scout at MK Dons before moving to Southampton in 2012. He followed manager Mauricio Pochettino to Tottenham in 2014, becoming their head of recruitment. His signings for the London club included Dele Alli and Son Heung-min.

Wigan's Paul Mitchell slide tackles Tranmere's Nick Henry
Paul Mitchell, second left, played professionally with clubs including Wigan and MK Dons (PA Archive)

He later joined the Red Bull group, spending time with Leipzig and New York before being appointed as Monaco sporting director in 2020. He has previously been linked with both Liverpool and Manchester United.

Mitchell said: “It’s with immense pride that I accept the responsibility of being Newcastle United’s new sporting director.

“I’ve seen the recent growth and ambition of the club. This, plus the amazing fanbase, made the decision to join an easy one.

“I can’t wait to get started and help continue the organisation’s growth and long-term competitiveness in all areas of elite football performance.”