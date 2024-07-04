Former coach who abused young cricketers advised to be honest about offending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former coach who abused young cricketers advised to be honest about offending

By Press Association
Undated handout photo issued by Northumbria Police of former Durham cricket coach Michael Strange, 63, who has admitted sexually assaulting a teenage player after being convicted of similar offences on four previous occasions. Michael appeared via videolink from prison for a 10-minute hearing at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court and admitted a single indecent assault charge on a 14-year-old in the Tyne and Wear area in the late 1990s. Issue date: Wednesday August 9, 2023.
A former Durham junior coach and scout has been advised to “come clean” about any other victims of his sexual offending as he awaits sentence for a sixth time.

Michael Strange, 64, has been convicted on five previous occasions for abusing young cricketers and last month pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent assault on two males which occurred between 1986 and 1995.

Strange’s offending is the subject of an ongoing internally-led review by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) which began last summer.

England v India – First T20 International – SEAT Unique Riverside
Michael Strange was a coach affiliated to Durham and coached at other local clubs in the north-east (PA).

The governing body was accused by a victim in a case which concluded last year of failing to protect him and “countless others” from Strange, who police described as a “monster” after he was sentenced to a two-year prison term last September.

The opening of the ECB review came after another abuse survivor, interviewed by the PA news agency in 2022, urged the governing body to hold an inquiry into Strange’s offending.

Strange appeared by video link at a committal for sentence hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, and Judge Sarah Mallett invited him to be honest about the full extent of his offending.

“One thing that occurred to me was that if the defendant is aware of any other victims of his offending, I can’t help feeling it would be in his best interests to make a clean breast of it,” she said.

Failure to do so “undermines the indication of remorse”, Judge Mallett added.

“I am not putting him under pressure to admit other offences, I am merely flagging up what is obvious to me. It is not really operating to his benefit to have these allegations heard piecemeal,” the judge said.

“If the defendant has no memory problems and no other issues preventing him remembering, he ought to be able to remember all his victims, or there are too many boys.

“I would invite some reflection on the advantages of coming clean on any matters that may or may not be outstanding.”

Sentencing was adjourned until September 17 to give Strange the opportunity to see police statements related to the case. Prosecutor Rachel Glover said the complainants in this case were “extremely distressed”.

Strange was a coach affiliated to Durham and coached at other local clubs in the north-east.

Police started investigating him in 2005, however the first victim was not able to proceed with the complaint and it was not until 2011 when police were able to gather sufficient evidence to submit a case to the Crown Prosecution Service and obtain charges that allowed for Strange to be convicted for the first time in 2012.

He has since been sentenced for historic child abuse offences linked to cricket in 2016, 2020, 2022 and 2023.