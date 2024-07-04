Arsenal sign Spain goalkeeper David Raya on permanent deal from Brentford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Arsenal sign Spain goalkeeper David Raya on permanent deal from Brentford

By Press Association
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya had an impressive campaign on loan last season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya had an impressive campaign on loan last season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Spain goalkeeper David Raya has completed a permanent move to Arsenal from Brentford.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan with the Gunners, making 41 appearances in all competitions, with 16 clean sheets in the Premier League seeing him win the Golden Glove.

The deal is worth a reported £27million, which Arsenal confirmed was “subject to the completion of regulatory processes” as manager Mikel Arteta continued his preparations ahead of the new campaign.

“After a year on loan as a Gunner, I can finally say that I’m an Arsenal player for the coming years,” said Raya, who is currently away on international duty with Spain at Euro 2024, where he played in the win over Albania in their final group game.

“I am excited to see what the future holds, but always living in and enjoying the present.

“It is a dream come true to be here and I want to thank you for all the support you have already given me throughout the last year.”

Raya has established himself ahead of Aaron Ramsdale as Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale greets David Raya (right) ahead of a Premier League match
David Raya (right) has become Arsenal’s first choice ahead of Aaron Ramsdale (left) (Nick Potts/PA)

“David showed us last season what an important player he is for us, so we are delighted he is now officially our player,” Arteta said on the Arsenal website.

“He is a big presence in our dressing room and we are really pleased to keep working with him.

“We know he will take the strong foundations he put in place last season and build on them in the years to come and that he will enjoy more success with us.

“We have a very talented group of goalkeepers and I love to see connections like the one I see in our goalkeeping unit.”

Arsenal sporting director Edu feels the addition of Raya shows the intention of the club to go one better than last season, when they finished runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League.

“David’s signing is another strong example of our recruitment strategy in action, as we continue to build a team that will challenge for major trophies,” Edu said.

“We know there’s so much more to come from him and we are excited that he will continue to be a big part of the journey we are all on.”