Jacob Fearnley impresses in four-set defeat to Novak Djokovic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jacob Fearnley impresses in four-set defeat to Novak Djokovic

By Press Association
Jacob Fearnley lost to Novak Djokovic on day four of the Championships at Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jacob Fearnley lost to Novak Djokovic on day four of the Championships at Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA)

British number 13 Jacob Fearnley produced an excellent display to take a set off Novak Djokovic in a high-quality second-round defeat to the seven-time Wimbledon champion.

The Edinburgh-born right-hander followed in the footsteps of compatriot Andy Murray by being able to take on Djokovic on Centre Court to continue his dream debut week at the Championships.

While Fearnley bowed out after a 6-3 6-4 5-7 7-5 loss, the 22-year-old made the most of the occasion.

He hit 42 winners, many from his rocket of a backhand, to give the home crowd plenty to shout about in a contest which lasted exactly three hours.

This was Fearnley’s ninth match on grass this summer after a whirlwind month where he finished his five-year stint at Texas Christian University (TCU) in May before he won an ATP Challenger Tour event in Nottingham as a qualifier last month.

It helped earn the world number 277 a wild card at the All England Club and after he defeated Alejandro Moro Canas on Tuesday, the small matter of 24-time grand-slam winner Djokovic was up next on the grandest of stages in SW19.

No nerves were initially present from Fearnley, who walked out to applause with his white baseball cap back-to-front and sealed a simple hold to love with a 121mph ace.

Jacob Fearnley serves
Jacob Fearnley’s serve was in good form early on (Mike Egerton/PA)

The confidence of the Scottish right-hander started to grow with each game, but his best moments of the first set were immediately followed by a break.

Fearnley concluded a 21-shot rally with a wonderful backhand, which kissed the white chalk and then produced another to rapturous acclaim.

However, Djokovic gained the upper-hand when Fearnley’s misdirected slice gifted a break and the second seed closed out the 32-minute opener.

It failed to deter Fearnley, who created his first break point opportunity in the fourth game of the second set, but Djokovic, again with a grey support on his right knee, saved with an ace.

Novak Djokovic points to his head
Novak Djokovic points to his head (Mike Egerton/PA)

Djokovic brushed off a slight slip in the next game to wear down his opponent after Fearnley sent his trusty backhand long after an 18-shot rally to give up another break as the former world number one claimed to edge set two.

Fearnley earned a clap from Djokovic after a neat volley got the third set under way and had the crowd on their feet when he broke the Serbian in the sixth game.

Further applause followed when excellent play at the net won Fearnley a break point and Djokovic sent his forehand wide to give the wild card a memorable moment.

Jacob Fearnley reaches to hit a shot as Novak Djokovic watches on
Jacob Fearnley reaches to hit a shot (Aaron Chown/PA)

A clenched fist greeted the conclusion of the set before Fearnley produced a tweener at the start of the fourth.

The adrenaline was flowing when Djokovic double-faulted to go 15-40 down in the sixth game, but the second seed went clutch to hold, shushed the crowd and broke the novice to reach the third round weeks after surgery on a torn meniscus threatened his Wimbledon participation.

Nevertheless, it was Fearnley’s day and he left Centre Court to a standing ovation after he made a strong impression during his debut week at a grand-slam.