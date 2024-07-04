You can trust me – Max Verstappen calm over Lando Norris collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
You can trust me – Max Verstappen calm over Lando Norris collision

By Press Association
Max Verstappen plays darts with Luke Littler ahead of the British Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Max Verstappen plays darts with Luke Littler ahead of the British Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Max Verstappen has told Lando Norris “you can trust me” and vowed to protect his friendship with his British rival.

Verstappen and Norris collided on lap 64 of 71 at last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix. Norris was forced to retire after he sustained damage from the accident while Verstappen – despite being hit with a 10-second penalty by the stewards – finished fifth to extend his title lead to 81 points ahead of Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Norris, 24, called Verstappen, two years his senior, “reckless, stupid and desperate” but, at Silverstone on Thursday, he withdrew his demand for an apology from the Dutch driver.

McLaren's Lando Norris arrives in the pits with a damaged right rear tyre during the Austrian Grand Prix
Lando Norris’ race was ended by damage to his right rear tyre after a collision with Max Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix (Christian Bruna/Pool/AP)

“I didn’t agree with the 10-second penalty,” said Verstappen, who held clear-the-air talks with Norris on Monday. “The only thing that was very important coming out of that weekend was my relationship with Lando.

“We agreed with 99 per cent of everything so that’s I think a lot already. I always say to Lando when you go for moves up the inside, the outside, you can trust me, I’m not there to try and crash you out of the way.

“And that’s the same the other way around, because we spoke about that, too. There’s always a human reaction, but I didn’t feel as though anything I did was massively over the top.”

The flashpoint put Verstappen’s driving back in the spotlight following a number of run-ins with Lewis Hamilton when they duelled for the world title in 2021.

But when asked about the criticism, he replied: “I don’t give a s*** about that. I go home and live my life. Like I said, the only thing that I cared about is just my relationship to Lando.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, right, leads from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen into the Fairmont Hairpin during the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix
Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have often done battle (David Davies/PA)

“Lando’s a great guy. He’s a really nice person who loves Formula One. Of course he loves racing and he’s just very passionate about it.

“He’s fighting for a second potential win, I’m fighting for my 62nd win. Naturally your emotions are a little bit different.

“I know that from myself when I fought for those first wins in F1. But that’s fine. That’s why I also said let it cool off a bit and we’ll talk tomorrow.”