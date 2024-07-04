Declan Rice one of world’s top midfielders and still improving – Conor Gallagher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Declan Rice one of world’s top midfielders and still improving – Conor Gallagher

By Press Association
England’s Declan Rice (left) and Conor Gallagher are long-term friends (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Declan Rice (left) and Conor Gallagher are long-term friends (Mike Egerton/PA)

Conor Gallagher has hailed England team-mate Declan Rice as one of the world’s top five midfielders – and says his long-term friend is still getting better.

Rice has played every minute of England’s Euro 2024 campaign to date and will be integral to Gareth Southgate’s side for Saturday’s quarter-final clash against Switzerland.

While Rice has been a mainstay in Germany, he has started alongside three different midfield partners across the four games.

“He’s only just moved to a top team like Arsenal and he’s still improved massively from when he was at West Ham. So it’s really exciting for everyone England and like I said, he’s a top guy as well.

“I think he is pretty much a world-class midfielder, he’s been fantastic for Arsenal so far and I’m sure he’s going to keep improving.”

Gallagher came on to replace Alexander-Arnold against both Serbia and Denmark but a poor 45 minutes when he was handed a start against Slovenia saw the 24-year-old replaced at the interval.

Mainoo came in and impressed, just as he did when he was given his chance alongside Rice on Sunday.

England manager Gareth Southgate (left) speaks to Kobbie Mainoo on the touchline during the Euro 2024 game against Slovenia
England manager Gareth Southgate (left) speaks to Kobbie Mainoo on the touchline during the Euro 2024 game against Slovenia (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Obviously it’s not nice,” Gallagher told talkSPORT about coming off at half-time.

“You want to play as much as possible and to get an opportunity to start a game for England at a major tournament is incredible. I was really excited. But it was a really difficult game, I don’t think we were particularly playing great or creating many chances.

“I understand the manager wanted to change a couple of things tactically and bringing on Kobbie to come a bit deeper and get on the ball, progress the ball is completely understandable.

“What is great about the manager is that he came and told me before, before he told the team, so I knew and it was fine. Obviously, you want to play as much as possible but I completely understand.”

Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 win over Italy
Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka during the Euro 2024 round of 16 win over Italy (Nick Potts/PA)

Gallagher faces a battle if he is to get back into Southgate’s side but it would not be the first time he has overcome the odds.

He recovered from knee issue Osgood-Schlatter Disease, which occurs during body growth, before then having to undergo minor surgery for an irregular heartbeat – all before making his senior debut.

If he does get onto the pitch in Dusseldorf on Saturday he will, in all likelihood, find himself coming up against Granit Xhaka – the former Arsenal midfielder who has been in fine form since moving to the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

“He’s obviously a top player as well,” Gallagher told BBC Radio 5Live.

“He had a good time at Arsenal and obviously had a fantastic season at Bayer Leverkusen.

“Obviously he’s got loads of experience, a lot of quality. He’s a leader for Switzerland. So we’ve got to make sure we’re at our best whoever comes directly up against him, he is a great player.”