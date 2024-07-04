Julian Nagelsmann: Germany ‘well prepared and confident’ ahead of Spain showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Julian Nagelsmann: Germany ‘well prepared and confident’ ahead of Spain showdown

By Press Association
Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann (right) saw his side reach the last eight with victory over Denmark
Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann (right) saw his side reach the last eight with victory over Denmark

Julian Nagelsmann says Germany are approaching Friday’s mouth-watering showdown with Spain just like every other game at Euro 2024 as the hosts look to secure a place in the semi-finals.

After seeing off Denmark in the last 16, Germany will again carry the weight of an expectant nation when they tackle the in-form La Roja in Stuttgart.

Nagelsmann understands the additional focus on his side, but insists the players must not allow anything to distract them from the challenge of ending Spain’s own hopes of more European glory, with both nations having won the tournament a record three times.

“It is one of the more important games, without a doubt, but our preparations have been identical (to previous games),” the Germany coach said at a press conference. “Everything is staying the same – and that has nothing to do with superstition.

“Our preparations are complete, hopefully. We had a lot of individual chats yesterday and watched a lot of videos.

“We are well prepared and confident we can put in a good performance.

“We feel the support, we need it because it carries us. I hope we can give that back.”

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will come up against some of his Barcelona team-mates on Friday night, but is relishing the challenge.

“From now on, every game is a final and I am sure both teams will play like it is,” Gundogan said.

“It speaks for both teams when people say we are the two best teams (of the tournament) which shows we have done a lot of things right, if not perfectly.”

Spain have coasted through to the last eight, with three straight wins to top Group B and then ending the hopes of Georgia with an impressive 4-1 victory in Cologne.

La Roja have not lost to Germany in a competitive fixture since 1988, winning both the final of the 2008 European Championship in Vienna and semi-final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Despite that impressive record, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente feels his side must expect a stern test against the tournament hosts.

“It could have been the final of the European Championship, but I think it will be an even game on a footballing level,” De la Fuente said at a press conference.

“Germany always start games in a really powerful way, so obviously we will try and counteract that.

“We will try and take the initiative and go all-out from the first minute, to minimise their strengths and exploit their weaknesses.”

De la Fuente added: “The closer you get to the final, only the best remain. Nothing is free here.

“Whoever goes through will go through because they are a great team, but in football, the best team doesn’t always go through.”