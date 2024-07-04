Understudies upstage number ones as Norrie and Dart win battles of Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Understudies upstage number ones as Norrie and Dart win battles of Britain

By Press Association
Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart (PA)
Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart (PA)

British number ones Jack Draper and Katie Boulter crashed out of Wimbledon as understudies Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart stole the limelight with second-round victories.

Norrie last month surrendered his status as Britain’s top-ranked men’s player to Draper but gave a timely reminder of his talents by beating his compatriot in straight sets.

Dart earlier fought back tears and from 6-2 down in the deciding tie-break to stun rival Boulter in the first of Thursday’s Court One battles of the Britons.

Harriet Dart, pictured, came out on top against Katie Boulter
Harriet Dart, pictured, came out on top against Katie Boulter (John Walton/PA)

Meanwhile, world number 277 Jacob Fearnley gave Novak Djokovic a brief scare on Centre Court before succumbing to an entertaining four-set loss.

British number two Norrie could meet world number four Alexander Zverev in round three following his 7-6 (3) 6-4 7-6 (6) win over pre-match favourite Draper.

“It was not easy coming out here today to play Jack, he’s been playing so well and we’re such good friends off the court,” said 28-year-old Norrie, a semi-finalist in 2022.

“I felt I was a little bit of the underdog coming in, so I was pretty relaxed. I was happy with my level, played really physical. It’s nice to get through.”

Dart, the British number two in the women’s rankings, went from despair to joy as she battled back from the brink to beat Boulter 4-6 6-1 7-6 (8) in a nail-biting, error-strewn encounter.

The 27-year-old is into the last 32 of the Championships for the second time, where she will meet China’s Wang Xinyu.

“I knew it was always going to be tough,” said Dart.

“We played each other a few weeks ago and it didn’t go my way. I wear my emotions on my sleeve so you see everything how I’m thinking. I’m so happy to go through.”

Katie Boulter, left, and Harriet Dart embraced following their second-round clash at Wimbledon
Katie Boulter, left, and Harriet Dart embraced following their second-round clash at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Boulter, who made 75 unforced errors and struggled to find rhythm, shared a hug with Dart at the net following tension between the pair after recent meetings.

“Look, we’re Billie Jean King Cup teammates, we’ve been through this long journey together,” said Boulter. “I wish her the very best. I hope she goes far in this tournament.

“I had a tough day at the office. I’ve just got to take it on the chin.”

British number 13 Fearnley took a set off Djokovic but fell short of causing a seismic shock.

Seven-time champion Djokovic was made to work hard for a 6-3 6-4 5-7 7-5 win before joining in with a standing ovation for impressive Edinburgh-born 22-year-old Fearnley.

“He played very good tennis and deserves a great round of applause,” said the Serbian number two seed.

“All in all this match potentially deserved to go into a fifth, particularly with the way he played in the fourth. But I’m very glad it didn’t.”

Fearnley said: “I was playing the greatest tennis player of all time on Centre Court, Wimbledon, so it’s very difficult to be too disappointed.

Jacob Fearnley, right, fell short of a seismic shock against Novak Djokovic
Jacob Fearnley, right, fell short of a seismic shock against Novak Djokovic (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’m going to stay down to earth. At the end of the day, I lost the match.”

Wild card Lily Miyazaki won only 19 points as she suffered a rapid straight-sets defeat to world number 12 Daria Kasatkina in Thursday’s opening contest.

Tokyo-born Miyazaki bounced back from the 50-minute 6-0 6-0 drubbing at the hands of the Eastbourne champion with victory alongside compatriot Emily Appleton in the women’s doubles.

“I definitely went through highs and lows of sport today,” she said.