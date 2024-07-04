England forward Fran Kirby joins Brighton after leaving Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

England forward Fran Kirby joins Brighton after leaving Chelsea

By Press Association
Fran Kirby has won 72 caps for England (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Fran Kirby has won 72 caps for England (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England international Fran Kirby has signed for Brighton after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season.

The 31-year-old spent nine years with Chelsea, scoring 116 goals in 208 appearances and winning the Women’s Super League seven times as well as five FA Cup successes.

Kirby has won 72 England caps, scoring 19 goals, and was part of the Lionesses squad which won Euro 2022 after beating Germany in the final at Wembley.

“I wanted to go somewhere where I could keep my standards up and help bring them into another club,” Kirby said on the Brighton website.

“I wanted to stay in this league because I still want to be competing week in week out. And as long as I can help a team progress, that’s what I want to do.

“When I spoke to the people at Brighton and they told me how behind (chairman) Tony Bloom is of the women’s game and how much they want to invest in it and push it forward and then seeing the facilities here, for me it was a really exciting opportunity and one I couldn’t really turn down.”

Fran Kirby (centre) celebrates after scoring for Chelsea at Old Trafford
Fran Kirby (centre) enjoyed great success with Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Seagulls finished ninth in the WSL last season, after parting company with manager Melissa Phillips and bringing in interim boss Mikey Harris from the men’s academy.

Brighton managing director of women’s and girls’ football Zoe Johnson said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Fran to the club.

“Her experience on the pitch will be just as important off it and we have no doubt that she will help us take a significant step towards our long-term targets.”