Andy Murray reaction: Tennis stars pay tribute after Wimbledon ceremony

Andy Murray was hailed by his rivals and compatriots after an emotional Wimbledon tribute.

Sue Barker returned to BBC duty for a ceremony on Centre Court that featured a montage of the Scot’s most memorable moments before he talked through his career to cheers, laughter and tears.

Murray is hugely popular within the sport, and here the PA news agency picks out some online tributes.

You made us dream.You made us believe.You made us cry.And you made us proud. pic.twitter.com/yNsnkEsEhc — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2024

Andy! 🥲 Such an inspiration and example for everyone! what a career and what a legacy! ❤️ @andy_murray — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 4, 2024

Andyyy🥺😭We couldn't wish for better support for women's tennis. Thank you for everything, it was a privilege to stand on Center Court tonight. Congratulations on your amazing career. You are amazing @andy_murray 🫶🏼 — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) July 4, 2024

Thank you Andy ❤️ — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) July 4, 2024

An absolute legend….in every way. @andy_murray — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) July 4, 2024

Thank you Andy 😍❤️ https://t.co/a1XYkgF6m0 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) July 4, 2024

Andy😭 best sense of humor ever! Idk if I’m in tears from sadness or from laughing — Daria Kasatkina (@DKasatkina) July 4, 2024

Andy Murray what a legend 🥹a perfect send off with the great Sue Barker & put together by the BBC. So special all round 👏👏👏 — Jo Durie (@Jodurie) July 4, 2024

Andy Murray, what a hero 💙 — Gordon Reid (@GordonReid91) July 4, 2024

the one and only Andy Murray 🫶 pic.twitter.com/mcGa8VyjNY — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 4, 2024