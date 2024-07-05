Euro 2024 day 22: Spain clash with hosts Germany as quarter-finals get under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Euro 2024 day 22: Spain clash with hosts Germany as quarter-finals get under way

By Press Association
Germany will carry the weight of an expectant nation when they take on Spain for a place in the semi-finals (Martin Rickett/PA)
Germany will carry the weight of an expectant nation when they take on Spain for a place in the semi-finals (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Euro 2024 quarter-finals get under way on Friday when hosts Germany face Spain in Stuttgart.

Later, France and Portugal meet in Hamburg, with Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo set to go head to head at the Volksparkstadion.

England, meanwhile, continue preparations for Saturday’s showdown with Switzerland.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to day 22 of the European Championship.

Nagelsmann – it’s just another game

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann celebrates at Euro 2024
Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has confidence his squad can stand up to the challenge of Spain (Martin Rickett/PA)

After seeing off Denmark in the last 16, Germany will again carry the weight of an expectant nation when they tackle in-form Spain in Stuttgart.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann understands the additional focus on his side, but insists the players must not allow anything to distract them from the job in front of them.

“It is one of the more important games, without a doubt, but our preparations have been identical (to previous games),” Nagelsmann said.

“Everything is staying the same – and that has nothing to do with superstition.

“We are well prepared and confident we can put in a good performance.”

La Roja roll on

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente smiling during a match at Euro 2024
Will Spain manager Luis de la Fuente still be smiling after facing Germany? (Nick Potts/PA)

Spain have coasted through to the last eight, with three straight wins to top Group B and then ending the hopes of Georgia with an impressive 4-1 victory in Cologne.

Despite those performances, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente feels his side must expect a stern test against the tournament hosts.

“It could have been the final, but I think it will be an even game on a footballing level,” he said.

“The closer you get to the final, only the best remain. Nothing is free here.

“Whoever goes through will go through because they are a great team, but in football, the best team doesn’t always go through.”

Mbappe ready to make his own mark

France striker Kylian Mbappe wants to create his own history for club and country as he prepares to face Portugal’s superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for a place in the semi-finals.

Ronaldo spent nine trophy-laden years at Real Madrid – and the arrival of Mbappe this summer is viewed in the same bracket in terms of a high-profile player signing at his peak.

Mbappe, though, wants to keep things in perspective.

“I think it is about appreciation rather than envy, what he was, what he is,” Mbappe said.

“I am following my own path; my dream of playing at Real Madrid is becoming a reality, but I’m not going to write the next chapter of Cristiano’s story.

France's Kylian Mbappe high fives Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo
Kylian Mbappe (left) is Real Madrid’s new superstar forward, but he wants to make his own history and not emulate Cristiano Ronaldo (Thibault Camus, AP)

“His CV speaks for itself and I have total respect for him, but I hope tomorrow he is not as happy as it is us going to the semi-finals.”

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, meanwhile, has dismissed the criticism levelled at their side after the underwhelming penalty shootout win over Slovenia in the last 16.

“I think we run a lot of risks,” Martinez said. “There are a lot of stats which show our team is getting there – but it is true we need to score the chances we get.”

England ready to kick on

John Stones wants to excite the nation and make history as England look to use the great escape act against Slovakia as the “turning point” in their quest for glory at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s star-studded side stumbled through the group stage and looked all set to be coming home before a stunning stoppage-time equaliser from Jude Bellingham sent the last-16 tie to extra time where captain Harry Kane headed in a winner.

Switzerland now await in Saturday’s Dusseldorf quarter-final and Manchester City defender Stones knows England need to kick on.

“We’ve got to try and bring that (feelgood factor) back – and that comes with winning, playing well, exciting the nation,” Stones said.

“We know that they are behind us and that’s an incredible feeling in itself, but to not be performing at our peak or as good as we know we can be is frustrating.

“But to get over the line in difficult moments not playing well, only leads us to improve and get better and keep striving to play better and hopefully it will be a turning point.”

Picture of the day

France’s Kylian Mbappe smiles during a training session at Euro 2024
Kylian Mbappe is set to take centre stage for France against Portugal in Hamburg on Friday(UEFA Handout/PA)

Social media post of the day

Who’s up next?

Spain v Germany, ITV1, 1700
Portugal v France, BBC One, 2000