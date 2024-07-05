On this day in 2008: Venus Williams beats sister Serena to win Wimbledon title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2008: Venus Williams beats sister Serena to win Wimbledon title

By Press Association
Venus beat sister Serena in the 2008 final (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Venus beat sister Serena in the 2008 final (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Venus Williams beat sister Serena 7-5 6-4 to win her fifth Wimbledon title on this day in 2008.

The then 28-year-old became one of only four players to lift the trophy five times or more in the modern era with a straight-sets victory over her sister, who beat her in two previous Wimbledon finals in 2002 and 2003.

In the first set, Serena was quicker out of the traps and surged into 4-2 lead, but Venus fought back to 4-4 and it looked likely to head to a tie-break before Venus broke at 6-5 to snatch the first set in 53 minutes.

Serena and Venus hug each other at the net
Celebrations were muted following the final (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Both sisters brought their A-game to the Wimbledon showpiece in a set which featured 38 winners and only 13 unforced errors.

Serena looked to level and was first to strike in the second set after breaking to take a 2-1 lead after a 14-minute game but Venus hit straight back.

After seeing one break-point opportunity slip through her fingers at 3-2, Venus did not have to wait long and struck at 5-4 to claim a first win over her sister in a Grand Slam final since the 2001 US Open.

Venus Williams holds her Wimbledon title
It was Venus’ fifth Wimbledon title (Fiona Hanson/PA)

There was plenty of respect between the pair following the conclusion of the match.

As quoted on BBC, Venus said: “I can’t believe that it’s five. When you’re in the final against Serena, five seems so far away. She played so awesome so it was really a task.”

Venus reached the final on two more occasions but failed to win either. The pair met again in the 2009 Wimbledon final and Serena got revenge with a 7-6 (3) 6-2 win.