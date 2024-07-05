Talking points as England chase prized New Zealand scalp in Dunedin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Talking points as England chase prized New Zealand scalp in Dunedin

By Press Association
England and New Zealand meet on Saturday in their Test on Kiwi soil for 10 years (David Davies/PA)
England and New Zealand meet on Saturday in their Test on Kiwi soil for 10 years (David Davies/PA)

England play their first match in New Zealand for a decade as they look to shock the All Blacks in Dunedin on Saturday morning.

Here, the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into the first of two Tests between the rivals.

The ultimate challenge

England wins against New Zealand on Kiwi soil are precious and have been managed only twice before – in 1973 and 2003. Since Martin Johnson’s team prevailed against the odds over two decades ago, England have played seven more times in the All Blacks’ back yard and got close only once, a 20-15 defeat in Auckland in 2014. South Africa are world champions, but outside the global showpiece winning a Test series in New Zealand is the sport’s ultimate challenge.

Chinks in armour

The All Blacks are heavy favourites to triumph at Forsyth Barr Stadium, yet they have rarely appeared so vulnerable. Their first outing of the year takes place under a new head coach and captain in Scott Robertson and Scott Barrett respectively, while influential stalwarts such as Richie Mo’unga, Brodie Retallick and Aaron Smith have either retired or are on sabbaticals in Japan. Factor in player unrest with administrators and the Crusaders fading as the dominant force in Super Rugby and it seems to be a good time to be facing the World Cup runners-up.

Smith’s moment of truth

Marcus Smith continues at fly-half against New Zealand
Marcus Smith continues at fly-half against New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)

If ever there was a moment for Marcus Smith to prove he is England’s principal fly-half it comes in Dunedin. Smith was electric in the tour opener in Tokyo a fortnight earlier, but the space provided by Japan’s defence was a gift to a player with his attacking repertoire. New Zealand will be far less accommodating, but if Smith’s decision-making and game management match his creativity with the ball in hand, the jersey will be his for the foreseeable future.

Savea v Earl

A thunderous collision awaits at number eight where Ben Earl and Ardie Savea go head to head. New Zealand’s Savea is the current world player of the year, a dynamic back row who is at his best in attack but also a force at the breakdown. Earl has displayed similar strengths since taking last autumn’s World Cup by storm and while they are not the biggest operators in their position, they have the explosive power to blast through tackles.

Long-term view

England head coach Steve Borthwick is aiming for continuity in selection
England head coach Steve Borthwick is aiming for continuity in selection (Mike Egerton/PA)

Win or lose, England’s line-up is unlikely to show many changes for the second Test in Auckland as part of a deliberate policy to develop a settled side. Steve Borthwick’s predecessor Eddie Jones was responsible for a high turnover of players but the current regime see retaining a core of internationals who develop through shared experiences as the best route to success at the 2027 World Cup.