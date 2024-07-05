Vivianne Miedema excited by Man City ambition after signing three-year deal

Manchester City have signed Women’s Super League record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema on a three-year deal after the Netherlands international’s contract with Arsenal expired.

After seven seasons in London the 27-year-old forward, who has 80 league goals, is relishing the opportunity of a fresh challenge.

“The reason I chose City is because they have the same ambitions as me. They want to win the league and titles,” said Miedema, who is reunited with Dutch team-mates Jill Roord and Kerstin Casparij.

Vivianne Miedema said it was an “easy choice” to join Manchester City (Nigel French/PA)

“Looking to the future, I’ve always said I want to play with best players in the world and I think City have got that.

“I haven’t played as much football as I would have wished over the past two years, but I think and hope my best years are still to come.

“If I get back to my best again then we can achieve really nice things together.”

“I do think this is the place to be right now. In the end, it was an easy choice for me. I want to challenge myself every day in training, but also every single week in the games we play.”

City head coach Gareth Taylor believes Miedema’s arrival will improve their chances of winning silverware.

“Our ambition is to compete on the highest stage and for the highest honours, and Viv is aligned to this desire,” he said.

“She’s a top talent that I’m excited to work with. Viv will be a real asset to the team.”