Will Southgate change his formation? Talking points for England v Switzerland

By Press Association
Ezri Konsa (left) could start for England against Granit Xhaka’s (centre) Switzerland and Gareth Southgate (right) makes it 100 games in charge of the senior team. (Mike Egerton/PA/Martin Rickett/PA/Bradley Collyer/PA)
England face Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday evening hoping to earn a spot in the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

Gareth Southgate’s side may have made the last eight but have flattered to deceive so far in Germany, and the 2020 runners-up face their toughest test so far at Merkur Spiel-Arena.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key talking points ahead of the clash.

To three, or not to three…

England’s Kyle Walker during the Euro 2024 Group C draw against Slovenia
Several reports earlier in the week suggested Southgate is contemplating a switch to a back-three in an attempt to strike a better balance across his team. If the change does happen, it will see England revert back to a similar system that was employed en route to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals. Kyle Walker would likely move into a centre-back role with the wing-back options available to Southgate including Bukayo Saka, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold and fit-again Luke Shaw. It would also see England field a similar formation to their Swiss counterparts.

Ez Marc’s the spot?

England’s Marc Guehi during the UEFA Euro 2024 draw against Slovenia
One mainstay of the defence regardless of formations will be John Stones, who has been partnered by Marc Guehi in all four of England’s games thus far. That will definitely change on Saturday, however, as Guehi – one of Southgate’s most consistent performers in Germany – is banned after picking up two cautions. Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa seems to be in pole position to replace Guehi in the starting XI having come on as a late substitute to help see out the extra-time win over Slovakia in the round of 16.

Made of Granit

Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka celebrates at full-time after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Italy
Switzerland have earned plenty of plaudits at Euro 2024, finishing second to Germany in Group A having been seconds away from beating the hosts to advance in top spot. They then outplayed reigning Euros champions Italy to win their last-16 encounter 2-0 in Berlin, and while manager Murat Yakin can call on a number of in-form players, captain Granit Xhaka remains his talisman. The former Arsenal midfielder has lost just two games for club and country since leaving the Emirates Stadium last summer, helping Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal unbeaten, and will be keen to continue a fine run at England’s expense.

100 not out for Southgate

Gareth Southgate on the touchline as England caretaker manager for the first time in a 2018 World Cup qualifying win over Malta
Southgate will become just the third incumbent to reach a century of games as manager of the men’s England team when he follows his side out in Dusseldorf. Only Walter Winterbottom and Alf Ramsey have taken charge of more matches than Southgate, who has won 60 of his 99 games at the helm so far. The 53-year-old has been under intense scrutiny at Euro 2024 but has led England to a World Cup semi-final and the Euro 2020 final as he aims to become the fist man since Ramsey to secure major silverware.

The blame game

England’s Phil Foden during the Euro 2024 win over Slovakia
Phil Foden said earlier this week he “felt sorry” for Southgate given the criticism aimed at the England manager for the often dour displays throughout the tournament. “I feel like the players have got to take some of the blame. There has to be some leaders to get together and find out a solution to why it is not working. There is only so much the manager can do,” he said. Now Foden, along with Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane – the late goalscorers against Slovakia – will want to take more responsibility on their shoulders if England are to run even deeper into the finals.