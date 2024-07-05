Keely Hodgkinson heading to Olympics with point to prove as she eyes top prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keely Hodgkinson heading to Olympics with point to prove as she eyes top prize

By Press Association
Keely Hodgkinson will be among the favourites for gold in the Olympic 800 metres (David Davies/PA)
Keely Hodgkinson will be among the favourites for gold in the Olympic 800 metres (David Davies/PA)

Keely Hodgkinson has come a long way from her breakthrough Olympic silver medal in Tokyo but knows she will head into the Paris Games still with a point to prove.

Hodgkinson was second to Athing Mu in the women’s 800 metres final three years ago – at a time when both runners were just 19.

Since then Hodgkinson has won two European titles over the distance but is without a gold at a top-tier global competition, having twice taken world championship silver.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Eleven
Keely Hodgkinson burst into the spotlight with her Olympic silver in Tokyo (Martin Rickett/PA)

With Mu having cruelly failed to qualify for Paris after falling during the US trials, the expectation is now on Hodgkinson’s shoulders.

It is a pressure she accepts.

“I think so,” Hodgkinson said when asked if she still had something to prove. “Unfortunately (Mu) is not going to be in Paris this year, which I was very gutted about. This race has been really pumped up and then something like this happens.

“If that was me, I’d be devastated, so it’s not nice to see that happen to someone.

“But even though she’s not there, it’s still so hard to achieve (gold). It’s just one less person to worry about. It’s going to be difficult. It’s the Olympic Games and anything can happen.”

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 – Day Ten – Eugene
Reigning Olympic champion Athing Mu will not be in Paris after falling at the US trials (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hodgkinson cannot help but be aware of the pressure on her. But the 22-year-old sees that as a positive.

“As someone said, ‘Pressure is a privilege’,” she said. “I really, really resonate with that. I think it’s such a fortunate position to be in. I think as an athlete, when you’re in the position with pressure on this or that, when that’s taken away from you, you realise how much you want it.

“I don’t want to be in the position where that’s taken away from me. I kind of want to enjoy it all and take it all on board.

“It’s not such a bad thing to have. It makes you nervous but it gets the adrenaline pumping.”

Hodgkinson’s silver in Tokyo capped a remarkable rise through the junior ranks.

World Athletics Championships 2023 – Day Nine – Budapest
Keely Hodgkinson celebrated her second silver medal at a world championships in Budapest in 2023, but remains without a gold at world level (Martin Rickett/PA)

Had the Covid-hit Games gone ahead on schedule and not in 2021, Hodgkinson would not have been taking part.

That afforded her a freedom she knows is now gone.

“I was very upcoming,” she said. “It’s a position I’ll never have again, I don’t think. Just the freedom. Just being there for the experience, where it didn’t really matter how I did but I knew what I could do.

“Now, three years later, I think I’m a better athlete than I was then but there’s an expectation. It kind of melds together. It’s kind of cool to do it again. Can we go one better?”

Hodgkinson has done a lot of growing up since Tokyo, leaving home and leaving university to train full-time, not to mention the considerable task of adjusting to the spotlight she had brought for herself.

Like so many athletes who were making their Olympic debuts during the pandemic, Hodgkinson was left feeling she had not had the proper experience – competing in empty venues, unable to mix with fellow athletes in the village, and missing some key supporters behind the scenes.

Paris will be like a second debut in that regard.

“I feel like this is going to be my first proper Olympic experience,” she said. “Last time, with Covid, they did an amazing job of putting it on but I feel now, with the crowds, and even just having your sponsors there doing special things for you, it’s going to be the proper experience.

“I’m just really excited, particularly for the crowds.”