New boss Arne Slot’s in tray as Liverpool return for pre-season training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

New boss Arne Slot’s in tray as Liverpool return for pre-season training

By Press Association
Pre-season has begun for new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot (Peter Byrne/PA)
Pre-season has begun for new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot (Peter Byrne/PA)

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has a number of issues to address as he inherits the legacy left by Jurgen Klopp.

With the start of pre-season, the PA news agency looks at what lies ahead for the Dutchman.

Establish a connection

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and coaching staff
Slot’s predecessor Jurgen Klopp tapped into the power of the fanbase (Peter Byrne/PA)

Slot can only dream of having the instant impact of his predecessor, who had the media eating out of his hand at his first press conference and fans, who had been tracking his plane from Germany, onboard immediately with his positive outlook. Klopp’s ability to gauge the mood and understand the city was one of his many qualities and Slot needs to negotiate his way towards “getting” the Scouse fanbase as quickly as possible.

Be your own man

Arne Slot
Slot has to establish his own principles and philosophy quickly (Martin Rickett/PA)

No one, not the fans and even less so the players, wants a ‘knock-off’ Klopp and Slot should not even try to emulate the German. He has got the job on the back of what he has achieved at AZ and Feyenoord, where he established his own style and way of working, and he needs to have the confidence to bring that to Anfield. Change can be difficult but footballers are adaptable and the quicker Slot can impose his philosophy, the easier it will be. And while the Dutchman will not be expected to have Klopp’s charisma, he still has to be able to lead from the front and speak with authority on a wide array of matters when it comes to delivering his messages via the media.

Squad certainty

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk
Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk are both entering the final year of their contracts (Peter Byrne/PA)

While contract negotiations are beyond his remit – sporting director Richard Hughes is likely to take the lead on that – Slot will no doubt want guarantees on the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are all entering the final year of their contracts. Tying that trio down to longer stays would provide a positive boost for the start of his reign and provide some stability in a summer of transition. At his first press conference, Slot played down the prospect of major transfers, suggesting he was happy to make improvements to the squad he inherited.

Decide what to do with Darwin Nunez

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez
Striker Darwin Nunez continues to be frustratingly inconsistent (Peter Byrne/PA)

An extension of the squad question focuses on the hit-and-miss Uruguay international. Nunez was the regular scapegoat when Liverpool did not win despite creating numerous chances. It led to increased speculation about his future, not helped by starting six of their last seven games on the bench. There is no denying the statistics which showed he had the worst big-chance conversion rate of forwards who have had at least 10 clear-cut chances, missing 26 of his 32 big openings, but the feeling remains that there is plenty still to work with.

Improve the defence

Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah
The 21-year-old Jarell Quansah impressed in his breakthrough season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

There has been much focus on Slot’s talents as an offensive coach but two clean sheets in Liverpool’s last 16 matches showed where the cracks were. Van Dijk may be almost back to his very best but different centre-back partners and injuries did not help. Joel Matip’s release at the end of his contract means they are short in that position and a decision has to be made whether to bring in a senior partner or another player with potential and persist with youngster Jarell Quansah, who recently received his first England call-up, and the inconsistent Ibrahima Konate.