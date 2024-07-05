Serena Williams makes heartfelt tribute to Andy Murray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serena Williams makes heartfelt tribute to Andy Murray

By Press Association
Serena Williams, left, and Andy Murray played mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)
Serena Williams, left, and Andy Murray played mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Serena Williams thanked Andy Murray for his support for women in a message congratulating him on his career.

The three-time grand slam champion is playing in his final Wimbledon and was honoured at a ceremony on Centre Court on Thursday evening.

Murray and Williams played mixed doubles together at the All England Club in 2019, while the American also referenced Murray’s famously grumpy on-court demeanour.

“Congratulations to you Andy Murray for such an incredible career,” said Williams in a video on the social media platform X.

“I have to say I’ve always enjoyed watching you. One of the main reasons because you were one of the few players who would be more angry than me on the court, which is a hard thing to do. May have been an attitude just like mine let’s say.

“But to me it was the most exciting thing to watch and I had the pleasure of playing mixed doubles by your side, which was such a fantastic experience to do that, at Wimbledon nonetheless. It really was one of the highlights of my life.

“I’m just so grateful that I had that experience and I also hold a special place in my heart to you because you always speak out so much for women and everything that women deserve.”

Included in the video montage played on Centre Court was Murray correcting a reporter who overlooked the achievements of American female players during a press conference in 2017.

Murray broke new ground by hiring Amelie Mauresmo as his coach in 2014, while he frequently highlights the women’s game.

“You were the leader in that and the things you said about myself and Venus, so many things about how we were always so inspiring and what we meant to you, it really went such a long way in my heart,” added Williams.

“I will always be grateful for that, I will always be grateful for the support you gave myself, the support you gave women and the excitement that you brought and bring to tennis.

“Watching you win Wimbledon and the US Open and those gold medals was so exciting. I truly enjoyed it. I’ve always been such a fan, as you already know, and I will always be cheering for you and rooting you on in whatever you decide to do next.”