Hamza Igamane ‘can’t wait’ to make presence felt after Rangers move

By Press Association
Rangers manager Philippe Clement has added to his squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hamza Igamane expressed excitement about his future after signing for Rangers.

The 21-year-old forward becomes Philippe Clement’s seventh addition of the summer transfer window, subject to international clearance, following Mohamed Diomande, Jefte, Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala, Connor Barron and Liam Kelly.

Igamane has spent his career at AS FAR in Morocco, coming through their youth system, and has also represented his country at under-23 level.

Now he is looking forward to a new adventure in Glasgow and told the club’s official website: “I am really proud to join Rangers and I can’t wait to get started with my team-mates.

“It is a huge club, with a loyal fanbase and a lot of history.

“I am excited for my future here and looking forward to being a part of this club.”

Clement, looking to build a squad that will wrest the cinch Premiership title back from Celtic, said: “I am delighted to welcome Hamza to Rangers and we believe he will be a great asset to our squad.

“He has a lot of talent and potential and he will bring a fresh presence to our attacking options.

“We know it will be a big change in culture and a new country for Hamza to adapt to, but as a club we will support him on and off the pitch to settle in here.”

Director of football recruitment Nils Koppen said: “I would like to welcome Hamza to Scotland and to Rangers and I am thrilled he will be joining our squad.

“He is an exciting young talent who has already shown his energy, skill and determination during his time in Morocco and at international level. I look forward to seeing him develop further in our club.”