Sonay Kartal’s impressive Wimbledon run ended by world number two Coco Gauff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sonay Kartal’s impressive Wimbledon run ended by world number two Coco Gauff

By Press Association
Sonay Kartal was beaten in straight sets by the world number two Coco Gauff (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sonay Kartal was beaten in straight sets by the world number two Coco Gauff (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sonay Kartal’s impressive Wimbledon campaign ended in the third round after a straight-sets loss to US Open champion Coco Gauff.

World number 298 Kartal only won three games at the All England Club last year but managed more than that against Gauff and even broke the American in the first set on Court One.

Kartal held her own in several long rallies before Gauff eventually proved too strong with a 6-4 6-0 victory, but the British number nine could be proud of her week’s work in SW19, which has pocketed her £143,000 in prize money and memories to last a lifetime.

Sonay Kartal hits a forehand
Sonay Kartal put in a battling display (John Walton/PA)

This was Kartal’s 12th grass-court match of a busy summer after she had to qualify to secure a third appearance in the main draw of Wimbledon, having battled with undisclosed health problems for much of the past year.

Gutsy three-set wins over Sorana Cirstea and Clara Burel secured a plum tie against Coco Gauff, which the Brighton right-hander hoped would be on Centre Court.

A late-night slot on Court One was a decent consolation prize but Kartal lost the first eight points on offer to be broken immediately.

No obvious nerves appeared on show from the 22-year-old though, who had admirably tried to keep up with Gauff’s powerful-hitting and duly did when the American sent her backhand long after a 15-shot rally to get Kartal on the scoreboard.

Big cheers greeted the hold and a 104mph ace helped secure another before the home favourite fashioned two break points in the seventh game.

Gauff sent down a double-fault to get the first set back on serve, but consecutive backhand winners by the world number two, the first after a successful challenge, was enough to earn her a break back.

Coco Gauff celebrates her victory
Coco Gauff celebrates her victory (Aaron Chown/PA)

The 39-minute opener was closed out with an ace and a wild forehand by Kartal gifted Gauff a break at the start of the second set.

It was largely one-way traffic after but Kartal delighted the crowd by saving three break points in the fifth game of the second set.

Second seed Gauff did eventually seal the break and an ace ended Kartal’s fine SW19 run before she exited Court One to rapturous applause.