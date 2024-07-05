Carlos Alcaraz comes through five-set thriller in time to see Spain beat Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlos Alcaraz comes through five-set thriller in time to see Spain beat Germany

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz beat Frances Tiafoe in five sets (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz had a double reason to celebrate after reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon and watching Spain beat Germany at Euro 2024.

Alcaraz came through a titanic five-setter against Frances Tiafoe in time to catch the second half, and extra time, of Spain’s dramatic quarter-final win.

The 21-year-old revealed he did not request an early start, “because Wimbledon is Wimbledon”.

He added: “But I was really happy when I saw that I was playing first match.”

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates
Carlos Alcaraz celebrated Jude Bellingham-style (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Real Madrid fan Alcaraz also reprised his Jude Bellingham-style, arms outstretched celebration at the end.

“I have huge respect for him. We’re in London. He is England,” added Alcaraz. “So that’s why. I told him that the big win deserves a big celebration.”

A three-hour 50-minute Centre Court epic was a repeat of their five-setter in the semi-finals of the 2022 US Open, which Alcaraz won on his way to a first grand slam title.

Tiafoe’s performance was remarkable given he was wearing a knee support to protect the nasty injury he suffered slipping over at Queen’s which put his Wimbledon participation in doubt.

Just last week, as he practised, the man mountain from Maryland was notably hobbling between rallies.

Yet at the start of a hugely watchable match he grabbed the decisive break his superb returning deserved to take the first set.

Alcaraz hit back in the second but some odd lapses of concentration in the third gifted Tiafoe two break points, with the 26-year-old taking the first after another exhibition-style rally when the Spaniard’s ‘tweener’ floated out.

Alcaraz wriggled out of a hole at 4-4, 0-30 in the fourth, sealing the hold with an ace and a loud ‘vamos!’.

Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe at the net
The players embraced at the net (Zac Goodwin/PA)

He dominated the subsequent tie-break to take a breathless match into a decider.

A slip on the baseline seemed to knock the stuffing out of Tiafoe, however, with Alcaraz quickly securing a double break and finishing with a drop shot to wrap up a 5-7 6-2 4-6 7-6 (2) 6-2 victory.

The players shared a long exchange at the net afterwards.

“It was just ultimate respect,” said Tiafoe. “Him just saying, ‘it’s good to see you play like that’. Me just saying, ‘I can’t stand you…’.”