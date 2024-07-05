Coco Gauff has eyes set firmly on the Wimbledon trophy after equaling best run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coco Gauff has eyes set firmly on the Wimbledon trophy after equaling best run

By Press Association
US Open champion Coco Gauff has made the last-16 at Wimbledon for a third time (Aaron Chown/PA)
US Open champion Coco Gauff has made the last-16 at Wimbledon for a third time (Aaron Chown/PA)

Coco Gauff raced into the fourth round to equal her best run at Wimbledon, but acknowledged she has bigger aspirations at the All England Club this year.

The US Open champion beat British number nine Sonay Kartal 6-4 6-0 on Court One in 62 minutes to set up an all-American clash with 19th seed Emma Navarro in the last 16.

Gauff first made the Wimbledon fourth round during her breakout tournament as a 15-year-old in 2019 before she repeated the feat two years later, but exited in round one last year.

Second seed Gauff admitted to always being nervous at this grand slam and while victory over Navarro would earn her a place in the prestigious ‘Last 8 Club’ – a lifetime membership for quarter-finalist in SW19 which contains several perks – loftier goals are being set.

Asked if she entered this tournament thinking of leaving with the trophy, Gauff admitted: “Yes.

“It feels as if losing in the fourth or the quarter-finals feels the same, in a way just because I do have such big aspirations.

“I feel like it sucks to say this, but once you win, you kind of take it for granted. I try not to obviously.

“When you make a lot of quarter-finals in slams, in general it just makes you want to make it to semi-final. You make a couple semi-finals, you want to make the final. It doesn’t feel like a big (accomplishment) or anything.

Coco Gauff beat Sonay Kartal
Coco Gauff beat Sonay Kartal (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Obviously it would be really special here because I think the final eight club is the most established here. That would be really cool to get that.

“It’s definitely the most nervous I get when it comes to slams. It’s just something special, the history behind this tournament. It just feels very exclusive.

“I don’t know if it’s because it was my first big tournament. I don’t know if that’s the thing, or just Wimbledon in itself.

“For some reason, I always get nervous here, especially in the first round. Now I’m past that, so I’m OK.”

Navarro is up next for Gauff after she had to battle back from a set down to beat Diana Shnaider on Court 18.

Emma Navarro stretches to hit a backhand
Emma Navarro is through to the last 16 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Emma Raducanu continued her brilliant form with a 6-2 6-3 success over Maria Sakkari.

Former US Open champion Raducanu will face qualifier Lulu Sun in the last 16 after the New Zealander clinched another week in SW19 with a narrow victory over Zhu Lin.

Rain wiped out the first two hours of play on Friday, which meant Jasmine Paolini got the day five action under way on Court One and she was the first player through to the last 16 with a 7-6 (4) 6-1 win over former grand-slam champion Bianca Andreescu.

Madison Keys, the 12th seed, is up next for French Open runner-up Paolini after she defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-4 6-3 on Court 17 after All England Club organisers switched the venue from last on Court 12 given the weather forecast.

Madison Keys celebrates
Madison Keys beat the rain (John Walton/PA)

Paula Badosa managed to beat the rain to down Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (6) 4-6 6-4 in two hours and 51 minutes.

It was the first time the Spaniard, who has faced several fitness struggles in recent years, had made the fourth round of a grand-slam since 2022 and she was emotional after her victory, which sets up a meeting with Donna Vekic, who edged out Dayana Yastremska in three.

Badosa said: “It’s not my first time in a second week, but I think it’s the most special one.

“I’m really proud of myself after all. I’ve been struggling a lot with injuries and it’s been now a long time that I wasn’t in a second week.

“For me, it meant so much.”