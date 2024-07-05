Wimbledon day five: Emma Raducanu dominates ninth seed to reach fourth round

Emma Raducanu conjured memories of her stunning US Open win by defeating ninth seed Maria Sakkari to ease into the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old’s impressive Centre Court success was sandwiched between triumphs for reigning men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz – a five-set victor over Frances Tiafoe – and world number one Jannik Sinner, who cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic.

But British qualifier Sonay Kartal’s impressive run was ended on day five of the Championships by a straight-sets loss to US Open champion Coco Gauff.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Emma Raducanu celebrates beating world number nine Maria Sakkari (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Quote of the day

Brit watch

Sonay Kartal lost to Coco Gauff 6-4 6-0

Emma Raducanu beat Maria Sakkari 6-2 6-3

Shots of the day

Stat of the day

14 – Only Rod Laver (16) and Boris Becker (15) have registered more wins from their first 16 Men's Singles matches at Wimbledon than Carlos Alcaraz (14) in the Open Era. Form. #Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/H5Mbz8rpxG — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 5, 2024

Blast from the past

Dustin Brown is back in #Wimbledon action for the first time since 2017 🤩 pic.twitter.com/t1d3Ujb1jw — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2024

Dustin Brown hit the headlines in 2015 by stunning two-time champion Rafael Nadal in the second round at Wimbledon on the back of beating him at the Halle Open in Germany the previous year.

A decade on from the first of those two statement wins over the Spanish great, the German-Jamaican was back competing at the All England Club for the first time since 2017.

Brown, who was ranked 102 in the world when he knocked out Nadal, marked the occasion with a fine comeback victory in the men’s doubles, partnering Argentinian Sebastian Baez to a 3-6 6-3 7-6 (5) success over 13th seeds Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski.