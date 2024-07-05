France hold their nerve in penalty shootout to reach Euro 2024 semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
France hold their nerve in penalty shootout to reach Euro 2024 semi-finals

By Press Association
France reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)
France edged into the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after beating Portugal 5-3 in a penalty shootout.

Following a quiet opening, both sides sprung into life after half-time with Mike Maignan making a string of great saves to deny Portugal before Eduardo Camavinga and Ousmane Dembele went close for France.

However, neither side could break the deadlock as the game fizzled out to penalties – Portugal’s second successive shootout of the tournament.

Portugal players dejected after losing on penalties
Portugal were knocked out after their second successive shootout of the competition (Nick Potts/PA)

France led 3-2 when Joao Felix stepped up to the spot and smashed his penalty off the left post.

Theo Hernandez then hit the winning spot-kick to send France into a semi-final tie against Spain.

After an even start, Portugal grew into the game with some early pressure and Bruno Fernandes tested the French defence after having an effort deflected behind by William Saliba.

France started to push up the pitch and Diogo Costa parried well to deny Hernandez’s powerful strike before being called into action again to push away Kylian Mbappe’s effort.

Mike Maignan pointing
Mike Maignan made a string of good saves for France (Nick Potts/PA)

Portugal enjoyed dangerous spells of possession with Rafael Leao causing problems down the left flank, while France worked the ball well around the box, but were frustrated with some poor finishing.

Fernandes then had a chance just before the break, but blasted a free-kick over the crossbar.

France began the second half sharply and Costa reacted well to save Mbappe’s curling strike before Hernandez sent a menacing low cross across goal, but no one was there to stab home.

Portugal suddenly sparked into life when Fernandes tested Maignan with a low strike but the goalkeeper got down to save well and Joao Cancelo then fired the ball over the bar.

Leao hit a great pass into an unmarked Vitinha, but his close-range shot was denied by another excellent save from Maignan.

France then had chances of their own when Randal Kolo Muani’s strike was brilliantly blocked by Ruben Dias, and Eduardo Camavinga shortly fired just wide of the post.

They continued to knock at the door when Ousmane Dembele’s strike glanced past the corner of the goal and N’Golo Kante tried his luck from distance twice, but Costa easily saved.

Both teams had chances in extra time when Cristiano Ronaldo slashed well over the bar before Dembele made a brilliant run to the edge of the box from the halfway line and played the ball wide to Mbappe, who had his strike blocked.

Portugal pressed as Felix headed into the side-netting at the far post and Nuno Mendes had a low shot saved in the final seconds as the game was decided by a penalty shootout.

Dembele, Youssouf Fofana and Jules Kounde all converted for France, while Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva scored for Portugal before Felix missed his spot-kick.

Bradley Barcola then extended Les Bleus’ lead before Nuno Mendes responded and Hernandez ensured France reached the final four, blasting his penalty into the top corner.