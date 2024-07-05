England and Germany fans clash in Dusseldorf after host nation’s exit – reports

England and Germany fans were involved in clashes in Dusseldorf on Friday night, according to reports.

Thousands of England supporters are in the German city ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2024 quarter-final with Switzerland.

The reported trouble broke out after Germany’s tournament ended with an extra-time defeat to Spain.

Hosts Germany were knocked out by Spain (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Video footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows England fans taunting Germany supporters about their side’s exit with a fight breaking out between a handful of people, who threw punches and kicks at each other.

Others were seen to be throwing missiles.

The PA news agency has contacted police in Dusseldorf for comment.