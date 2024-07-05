Euro 2024 day 22: Hosts Germany and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal wave goodbye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euro 2024 day 22: Hosts Germany and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal wave goodbye

By Press Association
Spain beat Germany to set up a Euro 2024 semi-final with France (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Spain beat Germany to set up a Euro 2024 semi-final with France (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hosts Germany’s Euro 2024 campaign is over after they suffered late heartbreak in their quarter-final against Spain.

Spain will meet France after they beat Portugal in a repeat of the Euro 2016 final, while England geared up for their last-eight tie with Switzerland on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the latest action from Euro 2024.

Home hopes ended as Spain march on

Mikel Merino scored a dramatic header in extra time to send Spain through to the semi-finals after they beat hosts Germany 2-1.

Spain took the lead through early substitute Dani Olmo six minutes into the second half, but Germany fought back and Florian Wirtz kept their hopes alive with an 89th-minute equaliser.

The match looked destined for penalties but, in the 119th minute, substitute Merino headed Spain into the final four and knocked the tournament hosts out.

Penalty pain for Portugal

Joao Felix missed the crucual penalty for Portugal
Joao Felix missed the crucual penalty for Portugal (Nick Potts/PA)

France set up a semi-final with Spain after beating Portugal 5-3 in a penalty shootout.

After it ended 0-0 after 120 turgid minutes, the tie had to be decided from the spot – Portugal’s second successive shootout of the tournament.

France led 3-2 when Joao Felix stepped up to the spot and smashed his penalty into the post.

Theo Hernandez then hit the winning spot-kick to send Les Bleus through.

No easy rides for England says Southgate

England have flattered to deceive in Germany, but they are through to their fourth straight major tournament quarter-final and have a kind-looking path to the Berlin finale.

While Spain, France, Germany and Portugal featured in the other half of the draw, beating Slovakia and Switzerland would earn Southgate’s side a semi-final against Turkey or the Netherlands.

“I would say that’s a classic example of the sort of entitlement we have as a nation that creates drama and annoys our opponents,” Southgate said.

“We’re playing a really strong football nation who have played exceptionally well-prepared, have enormous pride.

“We’ve never been to a final outside England. But we’re ready for tomorrow. As a team, we definitely have huge respect for our opponents and we know we’ve got to be our very best to be able to win the game.”

Jude gets away with it

Jude Bellingham performs a gesture
Jude Bellingham will be available to play against Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Gareth Southgate claimed UEFA’s decision to hand Jude Bellingham a suspended one-match ban for a gesture in the last-16 win over Slovakia was a “common-sense” call.

Bellingham has been cleared to play in Saturday’s quarter-final against Switzerland after an investigation into a gesture seemingly made in the direction of the Slovakia bench as he celebrated his overhead kick goal to take the tie to extra time.

“I thought it was a common-sense decision,” Southgate said of the punishment, which saw Bellingham handed a 30,000 euros (£25,400) fine as well as the suspended ban, which will be triggered by any further offence within one year.

“Clearly when you score a goal of the quality that he did at the moment he did at the age he is, you are going to have an incredible rush of adrenaline. I think there was no intent in the gesture towards anybody other than the communication he has with his family.

“So from our perspective, we thought it was a sensible outcome.”

Picture of the day

Toni Kroos wipes tears away with his shirt
It was the end of the road for Germany and Toni Kroos after a quarter-final loss to Spain (Martin Rickett/PA)

Social media post of the day