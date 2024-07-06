George Russell fastest as British drivers dominate final practice at Silverstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Russell fastest as British drivers dominate final practice at Silverstone

By Press Association
Mercedes’ George Russell was fastest during final practice for the British Grand Prix (Andrew Matthews/PA).
George Russell led Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris in a British one-two-three in a rain-hit concluding practice session at Silverstone.

On a damp track ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s British Grand Prix, Russell saw off Mercedes team-mate Hamilton by just 0.035 seconds. McLaren’s Norris, fastest in both of Friday’s dry sessions, finished 0.185secs off the pace.

World champion Max Verstappen took fifth, nearly nine tenths behind Russell.

Qualifying for Sunday’ 52-lap race is scheduled to take place at 3pm.

And the British drivers look to be in contention for pole position after an encouraging session for Russell, Hamilton and Norris.

Verstappen, a winner of seven of the 11 rounds, has so far failed to trouble the top of the time charts this weekend and Red Bull appear to have work to do to close the gap to their rivals.

Pierre Gasly was the only major casualty of the wet running after he beached his Alpine at Vale.

The French driver lost control of his machine under braking before spinning into the sandtrap.

Elsewhere, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished fourth and sixth respectively for Ferrari, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri seventh and Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez eighth.