Billie Jean King: Best legacy for Andy Murray is to build Dunblane tennis centre

By Press Association
Andy Murray is set to wave goodbye to competitive action at Wimbledon this summer (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Billie Jean King insists the best legacy for Andy Murray would be for a proposed tennis centre at Park of Keir to be built and has called for action over the controversial project.

Three-time grand-slam champion Murray will bring the curtain down on his distinguished Wimbledon career during the 2024 Championships before he retires from the sport later this year.

Murray was honoured by the All England Club on Thursday with an emotional tribute after defeat in the men’s doubles with brother Jamie, while there have been hints that a statue of him could be built inside the grounds.

And tennis great King had her say on Saturday, urging the Scottish Government and the Lawn Tennis Association to ensure Murray’s legacy is the completion of a proposed tennis centre at Park of Keir, which lies south of Dunblane and has been led by Judy Murray.

Judy Murray won an eight-year planning battle to build the tennis and golf complex at the end of 2021, but has continued to face opposition from local campaigners and community councillors given work would take place on green belt land.

Ahead of Murray playing mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu on Saturday night, King posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, which offered her backing for a multi-purpose centre that would contain numerous grassroots facilities in addition to a museum of the double Wimbledon champion.

“So Andy Murray recently announced that he will be retiring this year after an amazing career that has brought creditability and excitement to British tennis,” King said.

“And everyone is asking what his legacy should be? I am hearing talk of a statue at the All England Club, which of course would be very fitting.

“But shouldn’t it be the community tennis centre that he and his family are trying to build outside their home town in Dunblane? A pay-to-play multi-sports centre, run as a charitable trust, aiming to make tennis affordable, accessible and fun for all.

“Surely creating a base in Scotland where Andy, Jamie and Judy can give back to their sport, by doing what they do brilliantly – developing and inspiring the next generation of players and coaches – is the best legacy for them.

“Let’s hope the Scottish Government and the powers that be in British tennis can help get this over the line and soon. So, come on! Let’s go for it!”