Police make two arrests after ‘small pocket of disorder’ from fans in Dusseldorf

Police made two arrests after minor clashes between England and Germany fans in Dusseldorf on Friday night.

Thousands of England supporters are in the German city ahead of the Euro 2024 quarter-final with Switzerland and trouble broke out after the hosts’ exit to Spain in extra time.

“There were around 5,000 England fans in Dusseldorf last night, Friday July 5 – the vast majority were extremely well behaved,” said a statement from the UK Football Policing Unit.

Hosts Germany were knocked out by Spain (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Two arrests were made following a small pocket of disorder, which was very swiftly dealt with. No injuries were reported.”

Video footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows England fans taunting Germany supporters about their side’s exit with a fight breaking out between a handful of people, who threw punches and kicks at each other.

Others were seen to be throwing missiles.