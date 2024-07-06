Warren Gatland sees ‘real positives’ despite pain of Wales defeat by Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Warren Gatland sees ‘real positives’ despite pain of Wales defeat by Australia

By Press Association
Wales head coach Warren Gatland still thinks his side are making good progress despite defeat by Australia (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wales head coach Warren Gatland still thinks his side are making good progress despite defeat by Australia (Joe Giddens/PA)

Warren Gatland was left to reflect on another painful defeat as Wales went down 25-16 against Australia in Sydney and suffered an eighth successive Test match loss.

Wales have not won a Test since they defeated World Cup pool opponents Georgia nine months ago.

And although they had their moments at the Allianz Stadium, it was ultimately an all-too-familiar story.

Wales players react following their defeat by Australia
Wales players react following their defeat by Australia (Rick Rycroft/AP)

“I understand you are going to get pressure from people talking about a losing run at the moment,” Wales head coach Gatland told Sky Sports.

“But in that run we have been in games, been in front and easily could have won a few, and tonight was the same.

“A bit more accuracy, decisions which go your way and you win. Those are big moments that we need to learn from to make sure that in those tight matches where it is an arm-wrestle you end up on the winning side.

“I think we hurt ourselves with a number of turnovers, and the penalty count early on. Soft penalties hurt us.”

Wales had a second-half try from replacement James Botham disallowed for obstruction, which appeared a marginal call from the officials.

“I need to get some clarity on the disallowed try from the maul, and we are where we are at the moment,” Gatland added.

“We are not getting any 50-50 calls and we just have to work through that.

“I thought there were some real positives out there in terms of what we are trying to do.

“We have been upfront in what we are trying to do in building this team. I hope people can see some development in terms of the players and experience with what we are trying to do towards the next Rugby World Cup.”

Wales crushed Australia 40-6 at the last World Cup, yet Eddie Jones’ head coach successor Joe Schmidt enjoyed a winning start to his reign following tries from prop Taniela Tupou, wing Filipo Daugunu and full-back Tom Wright.

Wallabies fly-half Noah Lolesio kicked a conversion and two penalties, while Tom Lynagh – son of Australia World Cup winner Michael Lynagh – added the extras to Wright’s touchdown.

Wales’ last win against Australia came in 1969, and there were times when they threatened to end that sequence, posting a penalty try and three penalties from fly-half Ben Thomas.

But Australia had just enough in the tank, with Wright’s try 11 minutes from time sealing the deal and finally subduing a spirited Wales display.

Wales captain Dewi Lake said: “We have to learn how to win games, to put points on the board and see games out.

“Credit to Australia, they put points on the board and made us chase the game. A couple (of opportunities) went begging tonight, and that is the difference on the scoreboard.”

Wales now head to Melbourne for next Saturday’s second Test, and Lake added: “I don’t think this is a squad that needs galvanising, to be honest.

“We are ready to put everything on the line for each other to get the win for everyone back home and for the jersey. It is more about learning quickly and how to see these games out.”

Schmidt, meanwhile, added: “We hope the players will learn through these next few weeks so we can get to a better place. That was an arm-wrestle at the end.

“I am proud of the boys that they earned it, but we are all a bit frustrated that we didn’t play as well as we would have liked, and I am sure the Welsh feel the same way.”