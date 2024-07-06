Danni Wyatt’s quickfire 76 leads England to victory against New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danni Wyatt’s quickfire 76 leads England to victory against New Zealand

By Press Association
Danni Wyatt steered England to T20 victory against New Zealand (Nigel French/PA)
Danni Wyatt steered England to T20 victory against New Zealand (Nigel French/PA)

Danni Wyatt’s brilliant 76 helped England secure a dominant 59-run victory over New Zealand in their first T20 clash at the Utilita Bowl.

New Zealand were left frustrated by Wyatt’s damaging 82-run partnership with Nat Sciver-Brunt, which put England in the driving seat to set a target of 198.

With an eye on October’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, the hosts picked four spinners and the White Ferns collapse was sparked by Sarah Glenn, who took three wickets in one over.

Sarah Glenn celebrating a wicket
Sarah Glenn took three wickets in an over (Nigel French/PA)

England steamed ahead in the powerplay as Maia Bouchier and Wyatt hit 52 without loss, but Lea Tahuhu found the breakthrough when Bouchier fired the ball straight to Georgia Plimmer on the boundary.

However, the visitors struggled to break a dominant partnership between Sciver-Brunt and Wyatt, who smashed 82 from 45 balls.

Sciver-Brunt caused problems as a destructive innings saw her hammer nine boundaries on the way to scoring 47 from 23 balls before her entertaining knock was ended by Eden Carson, who had her caught by Amelia Kerr.

Wyatt and Sciver-Brunt shaking hands in the middle
Wyatt and Sciver-Brunt scored 82 runs (Nigel French/PA)

Wyatt eased to her half-century in 36 balls, but her impressive innings was brought to a close after lofting the ball to Maddy Green on the boundary off Tahuhu.

Freya Kemp’s late cameo of 26 then boosted England’s total as they finished on 197 for three.

Despite losing Plimmer early, Suzie Bates led the charge for New Zealand and dominated in a 51-run partnership alongside Kerr before the latter was caught at deep midwicket off Charlie Dean.

The visitors suddenly plunged into trouble after a brilliant 10th over from Glenn, who dismissed Bates for 43 before pouncing again the following ball, bowling Green for a golden duck.

Glenn then picked up her third scalp as captain Sophie Devine went without scoring and the New Zealand wickets continued to tumble as Isabella Gaze was stumped off Sophie Ecclestone and Dean bowled Brooke Halliday.

Jess Kerr led a late fightback with a superb 38 but, after several missed opportunities, she was eventually dismissed by Linsey Smith in the penultimate over before Kemp dismissed Tahuhu with the final ball.

Leg-spinner Glenn was the pick of the bowlers with three for 16 from her four overs.