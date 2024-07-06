How England’s Euro 2024 penalty shootout win against Switzerland unfolded

England beat Switzerland 5-3 on penalties to reach the Euro 2024 semi-finals on Saturday after 1-1 draw after extra time.
Here, the PA news agency runs through the shoot-out.
England 1 Switzerland 0
Cole Palmer calmly sent Yann Sommer the wrong way with a low shot to the goalkeeper’s right.
England 1 Switzerland 0
Manuel Akanji’s weakly-struck shot was saved by Jordan Pickford diving to his left.
England 2 Switzerland 0
Jude Bellingham tricked Sommer by checking his run-up and then slotted to his left after he committed right.
England 2 Switzerland 1
Fabian Schar copied Bellingham’s trick to register Switzerland’s first success.
England 3 Switzerland 1
Bukayo Saka also sent Sommer the wrong way with a low left-foot shot just inside the keeper’s left-hand post.
England 3 Switzerland 2
Xherdan Shaqiri rifled in a shot that was too powerful for Pickford as he dived to his left.
England 4 Switzerland 2
Ivan Toney, eyes fixed forward, took just a couple of steps before rolling past a diving Sommer.
England 4 Switzerland 3
Zeki Amdoumi nervelessly stroked down the middle after Pickford committed.
England 5 Switzerland 3
Trent Alexander-Arnold thumped his shot to Sommer’s right as the keeper dived the wrong way.