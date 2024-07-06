Iga Swiatek’s ‘tank was empty’ as world number one exits Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iga Swiatek’s ‘tank was empty’ as world number one exits Wimbledon

By Press Association
Iga Swiatek was booed back onto Court One ahead of the third set against Yulia Putintseva (Mike Egerton/PA)
Iga Swiatek was booed back onto Court One ahead of the third set against Yulia Putintseva (Mike Egerton/PA)

World number one Iga Swiatek admitted she had nothing left in the tank after she suffered more Wimbledon woe by crashing out in the third round to Yulia Putintseva.

Swiatek was on a 21-match winning streak and looked on course to cruise into the last 16 when she claimed the opener, but the Kazakhstan player hit back with a brilliant second set where she broke twice.

Four-time French Open champion Swiatek raced off court before the decider and when she eventually returned faced boos from an impatient crowd.

It seemed to knock the top seed off her stride and Putintseva roared to a 3-6 6-1 6-2 victory on her third match point.

“My tank of really pushing myself to the limits became suddenly, like, empty. I was kind of surprised, but I know what I did wrong after Roland Garros,” Swiatek said.

“I didn’t really rest properly. I’m not going to make this mistake again. After such a tough clay court season, I really must have my recovery.

“Maybe next year I’m going to take a vacation (after French Open) and literally just do nothing.”

While Swiatek has to deal with another Wimbledon where she failed to leave her mark, 30th seed Putintseva toasted a memorable win on grass against one of the best players in the world.

Yulia Putintseva celebrates a point
Yulia Putintseva was a surprise winner (Mike Egerton/PA)

History repeated itself for Moscow-born Putintseva after she dumped out Naomi Osaka in the first round in 2019 when her opponent was world number two.

Putintseva broke Swiatek twice in the third set and admitted her exceptional level may have been inspired by a period of boredom on Court One while she waited for the Polish player to return from a toilet break.

The world number 35 added: “I was a bit, like, not annoyed, but she took a lot of time off the court.

“I don’t know what the rules are. She just went to the toilet break. I don’t know what happened, how many minutes she was taking.

“Honestly at some point I was so bored. I thought she was coming. Then I was like moving, moving, she’s not there. Again moving, she’s not there. I was kind of getting bored.

Ons Jabeur kicks the tennis ball at the net in frustration
Ons Jabeur was knocked out (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Then I was just super excited about the third set, that I was playing so well. I was not rushing on purpose.

“I’m very proud of myself that I stepped in and I did it.”

There were plenty of other shocks in the top half of the women’s draw with Ons Jabeur, runner-up at the last two Championships, knocked out by Elina Svitolina in straight-sets after an 80-minute encounter on Centre Court.

Svitolina made the semi-finals in 2023 and was pleased to keep up the family participation in the tournament after husband Gael Monfils exited to Grigor Dimitrov on Friday.

“Today was a bit of a different story for our family. Disappointed that Gael lost,” Svitolina said in her on-court interview following a 6-1 7-6 (4) triumph.

Elina Svitolina raises her fist in celebration
Elina Svitolina is through to the fourth round (Aaron Chown/PA)

“With Gael’s support today, it’s amazing to have him support me and be there for me. It’s very special.”

Elena Rybakina wasted little time against Caroline Wozniacki with a 6-0 6-1 success on Court One in 57 minutes.

Fourth seed Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022, will face Anna Kalinskaya next after she beat Liudmila Samsonova during a rain-affected match on Court 18.

Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova also booked their places in the last 16 with rapid wins, while Wang Xinyu beat British number two Harriet Dart in three sets and 11th Danielle Collins won 12 of the final 16 matches to knock out Beatriz Haddad Maia.