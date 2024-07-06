Euro 2024 day 23: England face Netherlands in last four after penalty drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euro 2024 day 23: England face Netherlands in last four after penalty drama

By Press Association
England manager Gareth Southgate and Bukayo Saka celebrate after victory over Switzerland (Adam Davy/PA)
England hit back from a goal down before beating Switzerland in a nail-biting penalty shootout to book a Euro 2024 semi-final spot.

Gareth Southgate’s side can now look forward to a showdown on Wednesday against the Netherlands, who also battled back from 1-0 down to edge past Turkey.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the latest action from Euro 2024.

England spot on

Jordan Pickford was the shoot-out hero as England kept their Euro 2024 dreams alive by beating Switzerland on penalties to reach the semi-finals.

Three years on from being denied the continental crown on spot-kicks, they had to fight their demons from 12 yards to continue their quest to go one better in Germany.

Bukayo Saka cancelled out Breel Embolo’s opener to take the quarter-final to extra-time and onto penalties after it ended 1-1, with the England star converting to bury the ghosts of his Euro 2020 final miss.

But Pickford was the star as he saved Manuel Akanji’s penalty, with Trent Alexander-Arnold wrapping up a 5-3 triumph to spark bedlam in Dusseldorf and seal a semi-final spot.

Saka lays his shootout demons to rest

Bukayo Saka made no mistake with his penalty (Adam Davy/PA)
Despite being shifted into an unfamiliar role as right wing-back, Saka was England’s best player and his moment of individual brilliance, arrowing in from distance, rescued Southgate’s side.

It got better for the Arsenal forward, who three years on from the decisive missed spot-kick in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy, confidently dispatched his penalty in the shootout.

He said on BBC One afterwards: “I have faith in God. To come back from something like that was really difficult. But I used it to make me stronger and I took the chance now so I’m happy.”

Dutch double downs Turkey

The Netherlands are into the last four at Euro 2024 (Ariel Schalit/AP)
The Netherlands struck twice in quick succession as they came from behind to book a showdown against England with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Turkey.

Samet Akaydin gave Turkey a 35th-minute lead in a tense quarter-final encounter in Berlin but the Netherlands rallied after the break.

Stefan De Vrij headed the equaliser on 70 minutes and the turnaround was completed six minutes later when Mert Muldur turned into his own net under pressure from Cody Gakpo.

Turkey piled forward in search of a late equaliser but Bart Verbruggen produced a brilliant reaction save to deny Kerem Akturkoglu in a nervous finale.

Quote of the day

Picture of the day

The moment Trent Alexander-Arnold sealed England's spot in the semi-finals (Martin Rickett/PA)
