Wimbledon day seven: Emma Raducanu aiming to reach quarter-finals for first time

Emma Raducanu will look to keep the sporting feelgood factor going in England as she carries home hopes at Wimbledon.

Raducanu was following England’s Euro 2024 shoot-out success against Switzerland on Saturday evening after pulling out of her mixed doubles match with Andy Murray due to stiffness in her wrist.

She is the last remaining British player in either singles draw at the All England Club and is a win away from a quarter-final place in SW19 for the first time.

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff are also in last-16 action, but rain is again forecast to cause disruption to the schedule away from the two main courts.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what is happening on day seven.

Last Briton standing

Emma Raducanu is the last British player in the singles (PA Graphics)

Emma Raducanu will record her best Wimbledon result if she wins her fourth-round match on Sunday.

Comparisons have been made to her run to the US Open title in 2021 after she beat ninth seed Maria Sakkari on Friday.

But this time she will be the one coming up against a qualifier as she takes on New Zealand’s world number 123 Lulu Sun, who won three matches at Roehampton to make the main draw before stunning eighth seed Zheng Qinwen in the first round.

Raducanu will start as favourite but her wrist could be a concern, while she can expect to face questions about her decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles which denied Andy Murray the chance of another match at his final Wimbledon.

Match of the day

Three five set matches, three emphatic victories 💪 Ben Shelton = clutch 🫡#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/NeNgAtJpE9 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2024

Jannik Sinner faces marathon man Ben Shelton in a clash that promises fireworks.

All three of Shelton’s singles matches have gone to five sets and he has been on court for over 10 hours.

But he will have to produce something special to see off the world number one, who barely broke sweat in his third-round clash with Miomir Kecmanovic.

Sinner is on course for a semi-final clash with reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz, who will hope for an easier ride against Ugo Humbert after being taken to the limit by Frances Tiafoe on Friday.

Paolini rise continues

Jasmine Paolini is enjoying the best year of her career (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jasmine Paolini had never made it past the second round of a grand slam in 16 attempts going into the start of the year.

The 28-year-old then made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open and reached the French Open final before running into ‘Queen of the clay’ Iga Swiatek.

Italian Paolini ticked off the first Wimbledon win of her career on Tuesday and has since recorded two more straight-sets victories to reach the fourth round.

The seventh seed will look to keep her dream year going when she takes on two-time quarter-finalist Madison Keys on Court One.

Order of play

Coco Gauff will be on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

Centre Court from 1.30pm:

Carlos Alcaraz (3) v Ugo Humbert (16)

Emma Raducanu v Lulu Sun

Coco Gauff (2) v Emma Navarro (19)

Court One from 1pm:

Jasmine Paolini (7) v Madison Keys (12)

Jannik Sinner (1) v Ben Shelton (14)

Daniil Medvedev (5) v Grigor Dimitrov (10)

Weather

Cloudy changing to heavy rain by late morning with highs of 17, according to the Met Office.