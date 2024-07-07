Andy Farrell warns Ireland not to be ‘desperate’ against South Africa

Ireland boss Andy Farrell has warned his players to avoid being “desperate” in their efforts to salvage a series draw in South Africa following defeat in the opening Test.

The Springboks underlined their status as back-to-back world champions by taking control of the two-match contest with Saturday’s 27-20 victory from a fierce encounter in Pretoria.

Farrell, who felt his side invited pressure and were punished for indiscipline, is targeting significant improvement during next weekend’s tour finale in Durban.

Asked what he will change, the head coach replied: “Quite a bit actually. I suppose the main thing is attacking the game the way we want to do it and not being desperate just because we’ve lost this week.

“If that creeps in then you become even more ill-disciplined and I think discipline cost us.

“The penalty count wasn’t outrageous but the way we put pressure on ourselves and relieved pressure for them is what we need to address.”

Six Nations champions Ireland made a slow start at Loftus Versfeld Stadium but trailed just 13-8 at the break after debutant Jamie Osborne crossed in response to Kurt-Lee Arendse’s third-minute opener.

James Lowe was frustrated to have a second-half score disallowed due to Ronan Kelleher’s adjudged infringement, before gifting a try to Cheslin Kolbe in his attempts to prevent the ball going into touch.

A late penalty try for the Springboks, in between Conor Murray and Ryan Baird touching down in a frantic finish, ultimately proved decisive.

“There are some great learnings from the first half that we put right in the second half,” added Farrell, who was relatively tight-lipped regarding the debatable TMO calls involving Lowe.

“We were still not clinical enough when we had chances, certainly on the Springboks’ line. You’ve got to convert in big games like this.

Andy Farrell, right, confirmed scrum-half Craig Casey was concussed in Pretoria (Niall Carson/PA)

“If you put things like that right, we were still in the game so that says to you that we’ve got a chance.”

Farrell also confirmed scrum-half Craig Casey suffered concussion after hitting his head on the pitch during a forceful tackle from former Munster team-mate RG Snyman.

“He was still on the trolley when I came in at the end of the game so they (medical staff) were concerned enough but he’s up and walking around,” said Farrell.

“He’s not quite himself yet but he’s up and about.”