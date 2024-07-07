Andy Farrell warns Ireland not to be ‘desperate’ against South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Andy Farrell warns Ireland not to be ‘desperate’ against South Africa

By Press Association
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is preparing for a second Test against world champions South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is preparing for a second Test against world champions South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ireland boss Andy Farrell has warned his players to avoid being “desperate” in their efforts to salvage a series draw in South Africa following defeat in the opening Test.

The Springboks underlined their status as back-to-back world champions by taking control of the two-match contest with Saturday’s 27-20 victory from a fierce encounter in Pretoria.

Farrell, who felt his side invited pressure and were punished for indiscipline, is targeting significant improvement during next weekend’s tour finale in Durban.

Asked what he will change, the head coach replied: “Quite a bit actually. I suppose the main thing is attacking the game the way we want to do it and not being desperate just because we’ve lost this week.

“If that creeps in then you become even more ill-disciplined and I think discipline cost us.

“The penalty count wasn’t outrageous but the way we put pressure on ourselves and relieved pressure for them is what we need to address.”

Six Nations champions Ireland made a slow start at Loftus Versfeld Stadium but trailed just 13-8 at the break after debutant Jamie Osborne crossed in response to Kurt-Lee Arendse’s third-minute opener.

James Lowe was frustrated to have a second-half score disallowed due to Ronan Kelleher’s adjudged infringement, before gifting a try to Cheslin Kolbe in his attempts to prevent the ball going into touch.

A late penalty try for the Springboks, in between Conor Murray and Ryan Baird touching down in a frantic finish, ultimately proved decisive.

“There are some great learnings from the first half that we put right in the second half,” added Farrell, who was relatively tight-lipped regarding the debatable TMO calls involving Lowe.

“We were still not clinical enough when we had chances, certainly on the Springboks’ line. You’ve got to convert in big games like this.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, right, with scrum-half Craig Casey
Andy Farrell, right, confirmed scrum-half Craig Casey was concussed in Pretoria (Niall Carson/PA)

“If you put things like that right, we were still in the game so that says to you that we’ve got a chance.”

Farrell also confirmed scrum-half Craig Casey suffered concussion after hitting his head on the pitch during a forceful tackle from former Munster team-mate RG Snyman.

“He was still on the trolley when I came in at the end of the game so they (medical staff) were concerned enough but he’s up and walking around,” said Farrell.

“He’s not quite himself yet but he’s up and about.”