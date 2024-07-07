Shoot-out win banishes ‘awful memories’ for Jude Bellingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shoot-out win banishes ‘awful memories’ for Jude Bellingham

By Press Association
England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after the penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after the penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Jude Bellingham was able to banish “awful memories” of watching previous England penalties as he scored in the shoot-out against Switzerland to help seal a Euro 2024 semi-final spot.

After Bukayo Saka’s fine effort cancelled out Breel Embolo’s opener in Dusseldorf, the two sides could not be separated with the game ending 1-1 after extra time.

England were then perfect in the ensuing shoot-out, scoring all five of their opening penalties for the first time in a major tournament thanks to Cole Palmer, Bellingham, Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It was a far cry from the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy, where England missed three of their spot-kicks but, while plenty of previous tournaments have also ended in penalty heartache, Gareth Southgate has now overseen three wins in four shoot-outs as manager.

“It’s a first for me to be involved in one, to take one,” said Bellingham.

“I have awful memories kind of growing up and I think the first Euro that I was really interested in was the one against Italy (Euro 2012) with the dink from (Andrea) Pirlo.

“It kind of stains your memory a little bit, you always think ‘England in penalty shoot-outs, I’m not sure’, but it’s really nice to have that experience to add to the locker now.”

England’s Jude Bellingham scores his penalty in the shoot-out win over Switzerland
England's Jude Bellingham scores his penalty in the shoot-out win over Switzerland (Hassan Ammar/AP)

The Netherlands now await Southgate’s side in Dortmund on Wednesday night as England look to make it back-to-back Euros finals.

It was a Dutchman who Bellingham credited with setting up the clash as he praised the impact of assistant coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as well as the back-up goalkeepers to Jordan Pickford – whose save from Manuel Akanji proved the difference.

“I was really confident in my preparation, confident in the things I talked through with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, he’s stepped up for us massively,” Bellingham told BBC Radio 5Live’s Football Daily.

“It’s the work that he does behind closed doors, with the lads being willing to take on that information, that put us in those situations in order to be able to win.

England assistant coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink during a training session at the Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld in Jena
England assistant coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink during a training session at the Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld in Jena (Adam Davy/PA)

“So this is a massive team effort. Another thing is Dean Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale, Tom Heaton, who have been with us this camp, they’ve been huge in helping us practice the penalties.

“Again, they won’t get the credit they deserve but essentially, if they don’t put in the right effort, you don’t have the right practice to go out and execute.

“So many people are involved in this win. It’s a massive team win.”

Bellingham’s tournament has been a topsy-turvy one so far, the Real Madrid man having scored twice including a stoppage-time overhead kick to draw England level with Slovakia in the last 16.

But he has also struggled at times and was hit with a UEFA fine and suspended one-match ban for a gesture after his strike against Slovakia.

“Eventful, yeah, a lot going on!” he said.

“I think in the first game I started really well. I felt great. That was one of my best games for England but I’m always honest with myself and I feel like the two games that followed (were) not at the level I can be, simple as that.

“For me, it’s about acknowledging that, reviewing it, getting myself back to the right fitness levels to try again. I’ll never stop running and stop trying to play forward, stop trying to create, score goals.

“If sometimes it doesn’t come off then so be it but I’ll never stop trying for my team and my team-mates.

“It looks like we’re hitting the right speed at the right time so we’ll see how it goes, we’re still here, we live to fight another day.”