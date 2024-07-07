‘Incredible’ to watch England with James Corden before play, theatre goer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

‘Incredible’ to watch England with James Corden before play, theatre goer says

By Press Association
Comedian James Corden delayed the start of The Constituent to watch England beat Switzerland at penalties with the audience (Carla Feltham/PA)
Comedian James Corden delayed the start of The Constituent to watch England beat Switzerland at penalties with the audience (Carla Feltham/PA)

An audience member said it was “incredible” to watch England win against Switzerland with James Corden, who delayed the start of his theatre performance to watch the penalty shootout with the audience.

The Gavin and Stacey star brought out an iPad to watch penalties before the start of The Constituent, a new political play in which he is starring at The Old Vic in London.

Footage filmed by audience member Carla Feltham, 37, shows Corden propping up the iPad on a table on stage for the crowd and his co-star to see and narrated the action for the audience.

Ms Feltham explained to the PA news agency: “(Corden) walked out shortly after 7.30pm with his iPad and said England penalties are happening and we could watch together and then do the play after.

“Everyone clapped and cheered.”

In the video filmed by Ms Feltham, the audience is heard gasping as Mr Corden informs them that England is one ahead.

“If we score this, we’re through. If we score this, we’re through, and then a very serious, intense, political play,” he says to laughter, before shouting, “Come on Trent”.

The audience then erupts into cheers after Trent Alexander-Arnold scores, securing England’s place in the Euros semi-finals.

Ms Feltham, a customer service worker from Bristol, said: “It was incredible watching the penalties with the cast and the atmosphere was amazing.

“It’s not every day something like that happens and the entire audience loved it.

“It was amazing that England got through. I heard that a few shows in London struggled with audience members trying to look at their phones for the score so this was perfect and avoided that.”

Ms Feltham said the play started around 10 or 15 minutes late “but no one at all minded”.