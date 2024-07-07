Jannik Sinner moves step closer to Wimbledon showdown with Carlos Alcaraz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jannik Sinner moves step closer to Wimbledon showdown with Carlos Alcaraz

By Press Association
Jannik Sinner got the better of Ben Shelton in three sets to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Jannik Sinner got the better of Ben Shelton in three sets to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz remain on track for another grand slam showdown after they progressed into the quarter-finals of the men’s singles at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Reigning champion Alcaraz was the first to book his last-eight place after he opened up day seven on Centre Court, but had to work hard before he beat Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-5.

Sinner was second on Court One and aimed to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Jasmine Paolini after she clinched a quarter-final berth when American opponent Madison Keys retired deep into the third set.

And the world number one duly did as he safely negotiated Ben Shelton, also from across the pond, by a 6-2 6-4 7-6 (9) score.

It means Sinner and Alcaraz are still on a collision course for the last four in SW19, which would be their 10th meeting overall and fourth at a grand slam after 2022 clashes at Wimbledon and the US Open in addition to last month’s epic at Roland Garros.