Euro 2024 day 24: England revel in shoot-out victory over Switzerland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Euro 2024 day 24: England revel in shoot-out victory over Switzerland

By Press Association
England are into the semi-finals in Germany (Adam Davy/PA)
England are into the semi-finals in Germany (Adam Davy/PA)

England were basking in the glory of their Euro 2024 quarter-final victory on Sunday as they started to recover for Wednesday’s last-four showdown with Netherlands.

Gareth Southgate’s side held their nerve from the penalty spot to beat Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday, scoring all five of their spot-kicks following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

Netherlands will be their semi-final opponents after they came from behind to see off Turkey.

Here, the PA news agency looks at day 24 from the tournament.

Shaw knows what is at stake

Luke Shaw is determined to win “two big finals” and become kings of the continent having helped England overcome Switzerland at the end of a long road back from injury.

After 139 days and issues with a hamstring complaint, the 28-year-old returned to action as a second-half substitute.

“I think you’ve got to be excited,” Shaw said.

“It’s the semi-finals in the Euros. The most important thing is to be excited about it, looking forward to it.

“Of course, it’s not the final yet but for us it is our final. I think we’ve got two big finals left and we have to give everything in that game and leave everything on that pitch to try and reach the final.”

Beckham praises Saka

Bukayo Saka was inundated with praise for his man-of-the-match performance and the way he nervelessly scored from 12 yards.

But it was the adulation of former England skipper David Beckham that he enjoyed most.

“That’s the smile we all needed to see… Courage & happiness @bukayosaka87, well done to the lads @england,” Beckham posted on Instagram.

Asked about the post and after some light-ribbing from Shaw that he had not stopped talking about Beckham’s post, Saka replied: “Listen, the first truth he’s said today!

“I showed him this yesterday – I was buzzing when I saw because obviously, you know, to have that support from Becks is… (shakes head, raises hand and smiles). Come on, man. Come on, you can forgive me!

Dutch courage

Netherlands’ turnaround on Saturday put them in the last four of a Euros for the first time since 2004.

Manager Ronald Koeman, who has previously been in charge of Premier League sides Everton and Southampton, has marvelled at his country’s tournament streak after Stefan de Vrij’s header and an own goal from Mert Muldur secured victory.

“For the whole nation it is something special,” Koeman told a press conference.

“We are a small nation and to be part of the semi-finals with England, France and Spain we are really proud to get the opportunity.”

Social media post of the day

What’s next?

Monday – Rest day

Tuesday – Spain v France, 8pm, BBC

Wednesday – England v Netherlands, 8pm, ITV