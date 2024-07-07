Carlos Alcaraz hopes Spain follow his lead after beating France’s Ugo Humbert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlos Alcaraz hopes Spain follow his lead after beating France’s Ugo Humbert

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz got the better of Ugo Humbert to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals (John Walton/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz got the better of Ugo Humbert to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals (John Walton/PA)

Reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz hopes his fourth-round victory over Frenchman Ugo Humbert is a good omen ahead of Spain’s Euro 2024 semi-final on Tuesday.

Alcaraz had his serve broken five times by Humbert but regrouped to book a quarter-final berth, which will take place on the same day Spain face France in Munich for a place in the final.

With Spain set to kick off at 8pm on Tuesday, world number three Alcaraz is hopeful All England Club organisers will schedule his last-eight tie for earlier in the day.

Carlos Alcaraz raises a finger up in celebration
Carlos Alcaraz is through to the quarter-finals (John Walton/PA)

“Hopefully they’re going to get the same results as me today,” Alcaraz said with a smile.

“I didn’t think about it until now. Yeah, I won in the tennis part, so hopefully the Spanish team is going to win the football part.

“Yeah, I have a really good relationship with a few players of the team. In particularly, with Alvaro Morata. He’s a really good friend.

“I know they are supporting me when I’m playing matches or I’m playing tournaments. It’s my turn.

“Hopefully on Tuesday we are not going to play at the same time, but let’s see. Hopefully I will be able to see a little bit from the match.”

Alcaraz had spent nearly four hours on court during a dramatic win over Frances Tiafoe on Friday and looked in a hurry to progress this time when he raced into a two-set lead.

After slow starts in his previous three matches, winning first-set tie-breaks against qualifier Mark Lajal and unseeded Aleksandar Vukic before he lost the opener to Tiafoe, it was a different story this time.

With the Centre Court roof closed, Alcaraz broke in the fifth game to move one set up and Humbert had barely laid a glove on his opponent’s service game by this point.

This changed midway through the second set when a marathon game saw Humbert create four break-point opportunities at 2-2, but Alcaraz dug deep to repel the Metz left-hander.

Brilliant net play thwarted the final chance before Alcaraz showed the ruthlessness of a three-time grand slam champion with a break to take the set.

Humbert sent a simple volley wide to gift Alcaraz the break, with the current Wimbledon champion earning the adulation of Centre Court after he twice scrambled across the baseline to return before a third slide along the grass helped force the error.

However, Alcaraz was broken at the start of the third and two more followed, the last when Humbert sent a sweet backhand down the line.

A chaotic period followed with breaks exchanged at the start of the fourth set but after Alcaraz established a 3-1 lead the world number 16 won three games in a row and was 0-40 during the eighth.

Here, Alcaraz produced two aces for a huge hold and a sumptuous forehand secured another, which was followed by a decisive break.

Carlos Alcaraz and Ugo Humbert (right) hug after their match
Carlos Alcaraz and Ugo Humbert (right) hug after their match (John Walton/PA)

Match point was brought up with a supreme drop shot before another ace, this time only 103mph, sent Alcaraz through.

Alcaraz said: “I had 40-love down in the fourth set.

“It was kind of I increase my tennis, increase my intensity and got the win at the end.

“Yeah, really happy that it didn’t affect me at all, the third set and the problems that I had in the fourth set and I stayed really strong mentally.”