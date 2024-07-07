Wimbledon day seven: Sun sets on Raducanu and Gauff hits her grass ceiling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wimbledon day seven: Sun sets on Raducanu and Gauff hits her grass ceiling

By Press Association
Emma Raducanu took a tumble during her match with Lulu Sun and eventually crashed out of Wimbledon in the fourth round (John Walton/PA)
Emma Raducanu took a tumble during her match with Lulu Sun and eventually crashed out of Wimbledon in the fourth round (John Walton/PA)

Emma Raducanu’s fine Wimbledon campaign ended as she lost 6-2 5-7 6-2 to qualifier Lulu Sun during a dramatic Centre Court battle on day seven of the Championships.

Raducanu was the last British hope in the singles draw and was in action barely 24 hours after she had withdrawn from the mixed doubles with Andy Murray due to right wrist stiffness, which denied the three-time grand slam champion a final match in SW19.

However, it was Sun’s day in the spotlight with the New Zealand-born player, who saved a match point during qualification for the tournament, hitting 52 winners in a marathon battle.

Coco Gauff also made a high-profile exit after she lost to compatriot Emma Navarro – keeping Wimbledon as the only grand slam where she has yet to reach the quarter-final – but Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz both progressed in the men’s draw on Sunday.

Post of the day

Picture of the day

Wimbledon 2024 – Day Seven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Lulu Sun was emotional after she charged into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon to become only the seventh female qualifier in the Open Era to achieve the feat (John Walton/PA)

Quote of the day

Brit watch

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Dicko honoured at Wimbledon

The British tennis scene was rocked in January when Mike Dickson, the Daily Mail’s long-serving tennis correspondent, died at the aged of 59 during the Australian Open.

Tributes flooded in from Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, which showed Dickson’s standing within the sport across players, colleagues and spectators.

Day seven of the Championships saw Dickson’s wife Lucy and one of his four children Ruby welcomed into the Royal Box to watch the likes of Alcaraz and Raducanu.