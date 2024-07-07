Melvyn Jaminet suspended by French Rugby Federation over racist remark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Melvyn Jaminet suspended by French Rugby Federation over racist remark

By Press Association
France’s Melvyn Jaminet kicks a penalty during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris in 2022 (Adam Davy/PA)
France's Melvyn Jaminet kicks a penalty during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris in 2022 (Adam Davy/PA)

Full-back Melvyn Jaminet has been suspended from the French national team after a video surfaced online of the Toulon player making a racist remark.

Jaminet came off the bench during France’s win against Argentina in Mendoza on Saturday.

The video, in which the 20-times capped player is heard making a remark about Arabs, came from an Instagram story posted to his account.

France v Ireland – Guinness Six Nations – Stade de France
France's Melvyn Jaminet after the final whistle of a Guinness Six Nations match in 2022 (Adam Davy/PA)

It has since been deleted, although copies of the video are on the internet.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) has condemned Jaminet’s comments in a statement and suspended him with immediate effect.

“Such comments are totally unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental values ​​of our sport,” the FFR statement said.

“An internal investigation is underway to shed light on the making of these extremely serious remarks and take appropriate measures.”

The FFR affirmed its “unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion and secularism”.

“Rugby is a sport that brings people together and unites, and we must promote these essential values. No discriminatory behaviour of any kind has a place in French rugby,” the statement added.

The 25-year-old issued an apology shortly after his suspension was announced.

“I understand that this has hurt and offended many people, and I want to make it clear that these remarks do not reflect my values or those of the French rugby team,” he said on Instagram.

“Racism in any form is unacceptable and goes against everything I believe in.”

The statement posted online on social media by Melvyn Jaminet.
The statement was posted online by Melvyn Jaminet.(Instagram/Melvyn Jaminet)

His club Toulon said in a statement that it “condemns the comments made and dissociates itself from them”.

“An internal investigation is open, and the club will communicate more widely at the end of it,” the statement added.

Jaminet kicked a penalty in Saturday’s opening game in Argentina which France won 28-13.