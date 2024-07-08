On this day in 2017: British and Irish Lions draw Test series in New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2017: British and Irish Lions draw Test series in New Zealand

By Press Association
Owen Farrell’s late penalty saw the British and Irish Lions come back for a 15-15 draw that levelled the series against New Zealand at 1-1 (David Davies/PA)
Owen Farrell kicked a late penalty as a dramatic 15-15 draw saw the British and Irish Lions tie their thrilling Test series against New Zealand 1-1 on this day in 2017.

Farrell’s fourth penalty of the night brought the Lions level with three minutes left at Eden Park.

Elliot Daly also kicked a penalty for Warren Gatland’s side, who had recovered from a 12-6 half-time deficit.

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions – Third Test – Eden Park
Lions captain Sam Warburton and New Zealand’s Kieran Read lift the Series Trophy after the series is drawn (David Davies/PA)

There was still time for more drama after Farrell’s kick. The All Blacks thought they had a chance to win it in the dying seconds when Beauden Barrett lined up a kick at goal, but referee Romain Poite consulted television replays and awarded a scrum to New Zealand instead for accidental offside.

It was just a second drawn series in history for the Lions, with the 15-15 result following a 30-15 defeat in the opening encounter at the same ground and then a 24-21 triumph in Wellington.

Gatland had been mocked up by a New Zealand newspaper as a caricature clown after the Lions lost the opener, but had the last laugh as he walked into his post-match press conference wearing a fancy dress red clown’s nose.

“It was my idea,” he said. “I had it last week but I didn’t think it was right time to wear it (after the second Test).”

He added: “The New Zealand public and fans have taken us to their hearts. It’s been a great series.

Warren Gatland New Zealand Herald
Warren Gatland wore a clown’s nose to his post-match press conference after being mocked by a New Zealand newspaper (Nick Purewal/PA)

“What was disappointing for me was how much negativity was out there. I think we should embrace this concept of the Lions, I think it’s been brilliant.

“We’ll just enjoy the next couple of days as a squad and reflect back on what this group of players have achieved. Some of these players have been on two tours now and are undefeated as Lions players. Those players who have been on two tours should be very, very proud of their achievements.”

New Zealand native Gatland was also Lions boss for the tour to Australia in 2013 that the team won 2-1 and was in charge again for the 2-1 defeat in South Africa in 2021.

The latter series was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Morne Steyn landing a late penalty in the decider at the Cape Town Stadium to seal victory for the Springboks.