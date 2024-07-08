Football rumours: Juventus seek to raise funds for Jadon Sancho bid

What the papers say

Juventus are keen on selling Federico Chiesa, 26, to raise the capital to buy Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. The Italian club are holding talks about what type of offer to make for the 24-year-old England international, according the BBC.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho (Mike Egerton/PA)

Midfielder Joao Palhinha has completed his medical with Bayern Munich. However, the 28-year-old still needs to finalise details with Fulham before completing the 46 million euro (£38.8 million) move, reports Sky.

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United will hold a meeting about transfers on Monday, with a decision set to be made on whether to bid again for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Social media round-up

🚨🇳🇱 Manchester United and Joshua Zirkzee, almost there. Man Utd have now informed Bologna about agreement reached with Zirkzee over personal terms. All done also with JZ’s agent. Man Utd, talking to Bologna about new deal structure… or they can trigger €40m release clause. pic.twitter.com/8TVVIdV6Zd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2024

🚨🇧🇷 Casemiro’s exit from Manchester United remains concrete possibility for this summer. Saudi Pro League clubs are still in contact with his camp to discuss terms, as reported back in April/May. Man United are open to letting him leave in order to bring in new midfielder. pic.twitter.com/ELjG0khCtw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2024

Players to watch

Joao Cancelo: The Portuguese defender has been offered to Inter Milan and Juventus after returning to Manchester City following the end of his loan at Barcelona, reports La Stampa.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies (Nick Potts/PA)

Alphonso Davies: Florian Plettenberg reports that Real Madrid intends to wait until Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, holding off for the left-back to finish playing at the Copa America with Canada before attempting to sign the 23-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Dan Bentley: Arsenal are set to make a move for the Wolves keeper, writes the Express and the Star.