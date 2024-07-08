Football rumours: Juventus seek to raise funds for Jadon Sancho bid

What the papers say
Juventus are keen on selling Federico Chiesa, 26, to raise the capital to buy Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. The Italian club are holding talks about what type of offer to make for the 24-year-old England international, according the BBC.
Midfielder Joao Palhinha has completed his medical with Bayern Munich. However, the 28-year-old still needs to finalise details with Fulham before completing the 46 million euro (£38.8 million) move, reports Sky.
The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United will hold a meeting about transfers on Monday, with a decision set to be made on whether to bid again for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.
Joao Cancelo: The Portuguese defender has been offered to Inter Milan and Juventus after returning to Manchester City following the end of his loan at Barcelona, reports La Stampa.
Alphonso Davies: Florian Plettenberg reports that Real Madrid intends to wait until Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, holding off for the left-back to finish playing at the Copa America with Canada before attempting to sign the 23-year-old in the summer transfer window.
Dan Bentley: Arsenal are set to make a move for the Wolves keeper, writes the Express and the Star.