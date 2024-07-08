James Anderson’s Test record as England great prepares for Lord’s farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Anderson’s Test record as England great prepares for Lord’s farewell

By Press Association
James Anderson is ready for a farewell to Test cricket at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)
James Anderson will retire from Test cricket after England’s series opener against the West Indies.

The 41-year-old is the leading Test wicket-taker among seam bowlers, behind only spin greats Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne in the overall list.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his career record.

Record-breaker

Bar chart showing the leading wicket-takers in Test cricket: Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) 800 at an average of 22.73; Shane Warne (Australia) 708 at 25.42; James Anderson (England) 700 at 26.53; Anil Kumble (India) 619 at 29.65; Stuart Broad (England) 604 at 27.68; Glenn McGrath (Australia) 563 at 21.64; Nathan Lyon (Australia) 530 at 30.29; Courtney Walsh (West Indies) 519 at 24.45 and Ravichandran Ashwin (India) 516 at 23.75
James Anderson has the most wickets of any Test seamer (PA graphic)

Anderson and his long-time new-ball partner Stuart Broad are two of only five bowlers ever to take 600 or more Test wickets, a list headed by Sri Lanka star Muralitharan’s remarkable 800.

Warne is next up with 708 for Australia, with Anderson following on exactly 700, Anil Kumble 619 and Broad 604. Anderson’s average of 26.53 ranks third in that group behind Muralitharan (22.73) and Warne (25.42), with Broad at 27.68 and Kumble 29.65.

Anderson has 32 five-wicket hauls, 12 more than Broad but behind the three spinners and seventh overall in Test cricket. Muralitharan is again out in front with a scarcely believable 67, with Warne’s 37 ranking second among all Test bowlers. Kumble took 35.

Four other bowlers have taken over 500 wickets – Australia seamer Glenn McGrath and spinner Nathan Lyon with 563 and 530 respectively, West Indies great Courtney Walsh on 519 and India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who reached 516 after taking 26 in the five-Test series against England.

Anderson, Ashwin and Lyon are the only bowlers in the top 10 Test wicket-takers still playing.

Hundred at HQ

James Anderson celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Peter Fulton at Lord’s in 2013
Anderson has over 100 wickets at Lord’s (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Anderson will bow out at the ground where he has done most to build his wicket tally, with 119 wickets in 28 previous Lord’s Tests.

He is one of only four bowlers to take over 100 Test wickets at a single venue, with Muralitharan achieving the feat at three different grounds.

Muralitharan amassed 166 at Colombo’s SSC, 117 in Kandy and 111 at Galle, where fellow Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath took 102. Broad took 113 at Lord’s.

Vintage performer

James Anderson: Test bowling average pre- and post-2014
James Anderson has showed a dramatic improvement with age (PA graphic)

One of the more remarkable aspects of Anderson’s Test career is the way he has improved with age.

From the start of 2014, when he was already 31 with the wear and tear of 91 Tests as a new-ball paceman in his legs, he has more than doubled his tally of games and taken an astonishing 360 further wickets at 22.67 – almost eight runs better than his average in his first decade.

Only 23 bowlers including Anderson have that many wickets in their full Test career and, of those, only four have an average lower than his in that phase – West Indies greats Malcolm Marshall at 20.94 and Curtly Ambrose at 20.99, McGrath at 21.64 and New Zealander Sir Richard Hadlee 22.29.

That is boosted by Anderson’s 123 wickets at 24.08 since the start of 2020, despite passing his 40th birthday along the way.

Anderson, who will remain in the England set-up this summer as a fast bowling mentor, has played more Tests than any player other than India star Sachin Tendulkar (200).