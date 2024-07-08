Lauren Rowles and Gregg Stevenson want to do ‘something incredible’ in Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lauren Rowles and Gregg Stevenson want to do ‘something incredible’ in Paris

By Press Association
Lauren Rowles will pair up with Gregg Stevenson in the PR2 mixed double sculls (Benedict Tufnell/British Rowing Handout/PA)
Lauren Rowles always felt teaming up with Gregg Stevenson could produce “something special” as she targets a third Paralympic gold medal in Paris.

Rowles retained her PR2 mixed double sculls title with then rowing partner Laurence Whiteley in Tokyo, and has sights set on another successful defence alongside former Royal Engineer Commando Stevenson.

The British duo have only been rowing together since January last year, but soon claimed the European title before winning 2023 World Championship gold in Belgrade.

Rowles believes there is still more to come from her and Stevenson as they aim to top the podium in Paris.

“For us to reach this level, with Greg in only his second full season, hasn’t gone without the sacrifice and hard work you have to put in,” Rowles told the PA news agency.

“We have a huge amount of belief in ourselves that we can do something incredible in Paris by winning that third gold medal in the event.

“Sometimes there is sort of an element of surprise (with a new pairing).

“But when we started the project last year and Greg came on board, then we started rowing together, quite quickly I knew that there was something special there.

ParalympicsGB rowers Lauren Rowles and Laurence Whiteley after winning gold in Tokyo
Lauren Rowles, right, has her eyes on another Paralympics gold medal (ParalympicsGB/imagecomms/PA)

“In the space of three or four months, we were hitting world records already.

“It just shows that there is a capacity there to push this event out further than it has ever been before. It was just a case of then putting in the hard work and time really to get to the next level.”

Rowles and Stevenson have been named as part of a 10-strong ParalympicsGB squad, across four boats, for the Paris Games.

At the age of 13, Rowles was diagnosed with the neurological condition transverse myelitis, which interrupts the messages sent from the spinal cord nerves throughout the body.

Former wheelchair athlete Rowles, who is paralysed from the waist down, first tried rowing in early 2015 before going on to become a key member of the British squad.

Stevenson, meanwhile, only returned to the GB Para-Rowing World Class Programme last year, having retired from the sport competitively to study for a master’s degree in Psychology alongside raising a young family.

The 39-year-old lost both legs in an improvised explosive device blast in Afghanistan during 2009 and had to learn to walk again with prosthetics.

Stevenson – a qualified mental health practitioner who worked in the NHS with veterans – is determined to make an impact on his first appearance at the Paralympics.

“When I joined the military, I was constantly looking for a regiment which was pushing things forward, so you had to be physically fit and constantly striving to be the best,” he said.

“It has been really refreshing for me to come back into an environment like that, where we try to constantly push and achieve special things.

“We are never settling on ‘enough is enough’.

“If we have set a world record, we are almost deconstructing it – asking where can we go better? We are constantly striving to push further.”