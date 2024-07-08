Getting past Virgil van Dijk and keeping out Cody Gakpo – Netherlands’ dangermen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Getting past Virgil van Dijk and keeping out Cody Gakpo – Netherlands’ dangermen

By Press Association
England must contain Netherlands in their Euro 2024 semi-final (Markus Schreiber/AP)
England must contain Netherlands in their Euro 2024 semi-final (Markus Schreiber/AP)

England face the Netherlands on Wednesday in the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five Dutch players to watch.

Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk points with his finger during a match
England will need to find a way past Virgil van Dijk (Adam Davy/PA)

The Liverpool captain may not have been at his imperious best in this tournament, with mistakes made and questions over his positioning at times, but it has taken the team as a whole time to find their stride. A strong leader and classy defender, he is key to Dutch hopes of shutting out England.

Bart Verbruggen

Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen points with his finger during the Euro 2024 Group D match against France
Bart Verbruggen is a keeper with great promise (Adam Davy/PA)

Brighton goalkeeper Verbruggen has caught the eye for his stop-stopping, not least the brilliant point-blank reaction save from Kerem Akturkoglu that denied Turkey a late equaliser in Netherlands’ quarter-final victory. At 21, he appears to have a bright future.

Memphis Depay

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay during a match at Euro 2024
Memphis Depay is hoping to attract a new club (Martin Rickett/PA)

The former Manchester United forward is an inconsistent performer, capable of moments of brilliance but also a source of regular frustration. His pace and willingness to shoot can cause problems and he has had a point to prove this summer following his release by Atletico Madrid.

Cody Gakpo

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring against Romania
Cody Gakpo has been among the goals at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

After shining in the 2022 World Cup, big things were expected of Gakpo when he joined Liverpool last year. He may not yet have taken the Premier League by storm but major tournaments seem to suit him with three strikes at Euro 2024 plus forcing his side’s own goal winner against Turkey.

Xavi Simons

Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons challenges France counterpart Aurelien Tchouameni during a match at Euro 2024
Xavi Simons has kept Netherlands’ midfield ticking (Adam Davy/PA)

The Barcelona Academy graduate has proved an important part of the way the Dutch side have attacked throughout the tournament. With his creativity and vision having troubled opponents and brought forwards into the game, he set up goals against both Austria and Romania.