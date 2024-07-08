Warren Gatland says Wales have got to stay ‘in the arm-wrestle’ amid losing run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warren Gatland says Wales have got to stay 'in the arm-wrestle' amid losing run

By Press Association
Wales head coach Warren Gatland has seen his team lose eight successive Tests (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Wales will meet Australia in Melbourne after slumping to an all-time world ranking low and facing a possible ninth consecutive Test defeat.

A 25-16 first Test loss in Sydney meant that Wales dropped to 11th place – they have been overtaken by Fiji – only five years after briefly being ranked world number one.

It is the first time since World Rugby launched its rankings in 2003 that Wales have fallen outside the top 10.

They meet the Wallabies again next Saturday, when another loss would make it nine Tests on the bounce since beating 2023 World Cup pool-stage opponents Georgia.

Wales’ worst run since they began playing international rugby 143 years ago was 10 games in 2002 and 2003 under Steve Hansen.

That sequence included two Tests against New Zealand, while also incorporating a Six Nations wooden spoon.

This time around, Wales have lost to Argentina, Scotland, England, Ireland, France, Italy, South Africa and Australia, with head coach Warren Gatland’s Test record for his second stint in charge showing 14 defeats from 20 starts.

And life is unlikely to become any easier, with the Melbourne clash being followed by autumn Tests against Fiji, Australia and South Africa before Wales open their 2025 Six Nations campaign by tackling France in Paris.

Speaking immediately after the Sydney setback and asked about lifting his players for Melbourne, Gatland said: “I don’t think we have to raise them.

“The way the boys have trained and the buzz around them, they have been outstanding.

“We know we are going through a process playing at the highest level, which is about learning to handle some pressure.

“It is just staying in the arm-wrestle. That takes a little bit of time in terms of on-the-field stuff. I have been through that with other teams in the past.

“Once you get across the line, players in the team learn that understanding and turn those games that are close into wins. That is what we have got to work through at the moment.

“When you win once, you build confidence and learn how to close out games. There are a lot of inexperienced players who are going through that process.

Gareth Thomas went off in the second-half against Australia
Prop Gareth Thomas could be a second Test injury concern for Wales (David Davies/PA)

“It is about taking the lessons (from the first Test) and applying them, saying ‘where can I improve my game and be better next week’?”

Gatland, meanwhile, will need to assess the fitness of prop Gareth Thomas after he was forced off injured in Sydney.

Thomas, who was yellow-carded during the first half, made way for Kemsley Mathias early in the second period following a blow to his leg.